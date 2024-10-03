Tennessee vs Florida Betting Odds: Volunteers Massive Favorite
Tennessee football is ranked fourth in the country and is getting ready to play a night game at Arkansas in one of the most important games of the young season for the Vols.
After they take on the Razorbacks, Tennessee will welcome the Florida Gators into Neyland Stadium on October 12. It will be one of the most highly anticipated games of the season for both teams and the latest installment in one of the most heated rivalries in the SEC. However, the game is not expected to be close.
On Thursday morning, the line for the game on DraftKings opened with Tennessee favored by 20 points. Typically, for this rivalry, a spread like that would sound insane. But with the way things are going this year for these two teams, Tennessee being favored by 20 makes sense. The Gators are 2-2, including two blowout losses to Miami and Texas A&M. Both of those losses also came at home for Florida, which is not normal for the Gators.
Head coach Billy Napier is on one of the hottest seats in America. Florida is playing host to UCF this week, which will be another tough challenge for the Gators. If they do not win this game, there is a chance that Napier will be fired before the Tennessee game. However, the Gators are coming off a victory at Mississippi State for their first conference win of the season. Although most consider the Bulldogs to be the worst team in the SEC.
Tennessee and Florida have important games to play this weekend, but once those games are out of the way, all focus will be on this huge rivalry showdown. Both teams have high stakes for different reasons - the Gators are aiming to make a bowl game and save their coach's job, while the Vols are striving to make it to the College Football Playoff.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.