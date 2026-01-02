Tennessee Football Set to Hire New Defensive Backs Coach

The Tennessee Volunteers new that they needed to make some changes, and this is something that was noted following the bowl game, and they have been doing just that. The Vols let go of two staff members on Thursday, and this was one of the bigger headlines of the day, as they didn't just get rid of their coaches, but they made some additions.

One of the coaches who was let go by the Tennessee Volunteers is Willie Martinez. Martinez served as the Tennessee Volunteers' defensive backs coach for the past five seasons under Josh Heupel. This was a huge move that many fans have been calling for, but we all knew that Jim Knowles (new defensive coach) would make some changes, and he did just that. He already landed the new guy, and it was a BIG one.

Tennessee Makes a Major Hire

Smokey is dressed as a turkey during Tennessee's game against New Mexico State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tennessee is expected to hire Ohio State’s Michael Hunter as cornerbacks coach, sources tell @CBSSports. The ex-NFL DB was assistant defensive backs coach at Ohio State the last two years. Previously worked with new Vols DC at Jim Knowles at both Ohio State and Oklahoma State," said Zenitz in his new X post.

The Ohio State Buckeyes coach is one of the best at the position, and has coached some stars, including the best safety in college, Caleb Downs. This was a home run hire for the Vols after firing the guy with the job, and this will be huge, as they also added Andrew Jackson to their staff (who spent time with Knowles as well).

Chris Low predicted this three weeks ago, but signs are showing that Knowles may not be done.

“I think one of the things that was appealing to Jim to come here is that he’s going to get/make a couple of hires,” Low stated on the Josh and Swain show . “He’s been told he’s going to get a couple of hires….I’ve told you guys for a couple of weeks, and a lot of people doubted it, not because I said it, but I've told you guys for a couple weeks that there were going to be changes on Heupel’s staff. And I felt confident in that all along. And I don’t think this changes with Tim Banks leaving and Jim coming in. I think there will be more. And I think that was a part of the whole deal in him coming. I don’t blame any coordinator. When you go into a situation, to want to have the latitude to bring in a couple of your guys. It just makes sense.”

