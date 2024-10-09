Tennessee vs Florida Early Predictions Indicate Dominance by Volunteers
The early predictions for Tennessee vs Florida indicate that the Volunteers are going to dominate on Saturday.
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to get back into the win column this weekend as they take on the Florida Gators at home. The Gators have had a very up and down season this year but they are coming off of a win against UCF. This rivalry between Tennessee and Florida has also been very onesided for quite some time now, and not in favor of the Volunteers. However, early predictions state the Volunteers are going to dominate on Saturday.
Right now, ESPN analytics give Tennessee an 86.9% chance of winning on Saturday and Florida just 13.1%. If that's not enough to describe how one sided this matchup is expected to be, according to draft kings, Tennessee is a 15-point favorite over the Gators.
Florida owns the overall series record as they are 31-21 against the Volunteers all-time. Tennessee has won just one game out of the last seven matchups and has only won twice in the series since 2005. That includes last year's game when the Gators defeated Tennessee in the Swamp by a final score of 29-16.
That's very relevant to this year's game as Tennessee is currently ranked inside of the top-15, despite the recent loss to Arkansas. Florida on the other hand has been limping through the season and trying to find any momentum. Last weekend the Gators defeated UCF. So it would be assumed that Tennessee would get the job done this weekend as the multiple-score favorite, but this matchup's history says it never as simple as that.
