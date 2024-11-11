Tennessee vs Georgia Betting Odds: Volunteers Near Double Digit Underdog
The bettings odds for Tennessee vs Georgia following this past weekend of action has been posted and the Volunteers remain a good sized underdog.
The Tennessee Volunteers took care of business this past weekend against Mississippi State. Now they are tasked with playing Georgia this next weekend, who took a loss to Ole Miss on the road. It's a game with a high stakes as Georgia cannot afford another loss if they want to make the playoff and Tennessee can't afford one if they want to still control their own destiny and potentially play in the SEC Championship game.
The last time Tennessee traveled to Georgia, they were ranked as the No. 1 team in the country behind quarterback Hendon Hooker and the high-powered Tennessee offense. Georgia went on to defeat the Volunteers by mutliple scores en route to their second straight national title. This year both teams are ranked inside of the top-10 once again, and early signs point to Georgia being a pretty decent favorite over the Volunteers.
Tennessee vs Georgia Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, Georgia is a 9.5-point favorite over the Volunteers. The over/under is set at 48 points. Since 2017, Tennessee has not kept this matchup within eight points a single time.
