Tennessee Among Early Contenders for 2028 Wide Receiver

Tennessee is in the midst of the 2027 recruiting cycle. So far, the Vols have landed eight commitments, which currently places them as 26th in the country and 10th in the SEC according to Rivals. Still, it is not too early to start to look ahead to the 2028 class, where Tennessee will be in play for some great players. One such player is Aiden Opore from Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia.

2028 wide receiver Aiden Opore might be one of the biggest gems on the recruiting scene in the 2028 class. He showed early signs of stardom after his freshman season. He would go on to be named a top 100 recruit in the country by On3. However, he suffered an injury ahead of his sophomore season, which caused him to miss the whole year, so he has been a bit under the radar for someone with his talent.

Ahead of his junior season, Opore is ready to put the country on notice. The 6-foot-3 athlete holds offers from schools such as Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and others.

He recently spoke with Vols on SI about where Tennessee stands amongst his early contenders.

Aiden Opore on Tennessee

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel encouraging his team during the NCAA college football game against Georgia on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opore was recently offered back in January, and Tennessee has created a good impression on Opore so far.

“I like the coaching staff. I talked to a few of them a couple of weeks ago. So far, I have talked to three coaches, and each coach told me to come down there, and I definitely will.

He specifically noted what he had talked about with receivers coach Kelsey Pope.

“He’s a chill guy, and he has a great personality.”

It is still very much on in his recruiting process, but there are a few things he is looking for in a school.

“Development and relationships are the two main ones; there has to be at least one coach there that really trusts me, where I can go ball out.”

He does not have any summer visits scheduled yet, but he does plan on going to Knoxville sometime soon.

More Recruiting Updates

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The recruiting scene is beginning to heat up, and Tennessee is going to look to land some of the best prospects in the country.

Four-star Miles Brown will announce his commitment later today. He will be picking between the Volunteers, Kentucky, Louisville, and Ole Miss.

Tennessee has also landed and missed on some prospects recently. They landed three-star athlete Brandon Leavell, but they missed on four-star legacy linebacker Kenneth Simon. To read more about Leavell, click here, and to read more about Simon, click here.