Everything Josh Heupel Said Following Tennessee vs South Carolina

The Tennessee Vols have suffered a disappointing and shocking defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks. This loss makes things much more difficult on Tennessee the rest of the year. Josh Heupel has spoken to the media following the game and the disappointment is noticeable.

This is everything Josh Heupel Said

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Heupel’s Opening Statement

“Give credit. South Carolina made plays down the stretch that you know, put them in position to win the football game. You know, for us, guys competed hard. We didn't play smart enough offensively. Penalties just crushed us. And, you let a good football team hang around on the road. It's got a chance to bite you, and it sure did at the end.”

Josh Heupel on Who Was Supposed to Get the Ball on the Fourth Down Play

“George. Missteps by George on that one.”

Josh Heupel on how to Become a More Disciplined Team

“Yeah. Well, I everybody's got to take ownership of alignment assignment and it starts there and then technique you know holding fall out on the perimeter at the end knew that this crew called it tight out on the perimeter too and so it's everybody taking ownership of it.”

Josh Heupel on the Benchmark for the College Football Playoff Being 10-2 in Past Years

“Teams that they get themselves in the playoffs to finish strong. So, give credit to South Carolina. There's a lot of things that we're in control of. Our guys compete hard. We got to play smarter and the postseason's a long ways away. We need to get healthy. Improve this week and then got a really good Kentucky team coming to town and every week's a new season in this league. You guys have heard me say that. So, you got to line up and be the best team on the field that Saturday.”

Josh Heupel on how the Penalties Make Offense Hard

“It changes the way the games play. You look at the first series of the game. You're in third and six instead of third and one. But there's so many things throughout the course of the game that change it and some of it penalties, some of it assignment sound. So, we got to continue to grow and we got to grow fast offensively.”

Josh Heupel on the Two Miss Alignments That Cost Tennessee 2 Touchdowns

“Yeah, we got to be off the ball on that and then TK just had a missed assignment on what he was supposed to do there.”

Josh Heupel on Tennessee’s Attempt to Contain LaNorris Sellers

“He affected and changed the way the games game was played on some of the drives. There were some things that we did really good bottling him up. There's some things that you know, we let him escape the pocket on some critical plays that allowed them to continue some drives.”

Josh Heupel on if He Would Say the Penalties are Due to Lack of Attention to Detail

“Listen, we're in this thing together. It's everybody together.”

Josh Heupel on Going for the Fourth Down at the End of the Game

“Thought we had something that we could pick up a first down and sustain it and drain the clock there.”

Josh Heupel on How to Keep George MacIntyre’s Spirits Up.

“Yeah. Hard you know as a quarterback you know some of those things you feel responsible and are responsible for, but you got to learn, grow, and continue to improve and everybody's got to learn from some of the things. It's the nature of the game.”

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