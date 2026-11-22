Tennessee football (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated the LSU Tigers 27-13 Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are one win away from solidifying their spot in the College Football Playoff, but first they have to travel to West End Avenue in Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7, 1-7 SEC).

“First of all, all we’ve got to do, our job, coaches and players, go win,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Saturday night. “That’s it. Exclamation point. It’s really hard to do that inside of this league. Vandy’s a good football team. They go on the road today (at Florida) and I’m not even sure what the final score was. But it’s hard to win inside of this league. We’ll have to be at our best.”

The broadcast details for this game were finalized after Saturday’s game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Tennessee holds the all-time series lead with 81 wins, 5 ties and 33 losses. The Commodores went on the road Saturday to Gainesville, Florida, and played the Gators tough, losing 34-27 late in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) tackles LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee will face freshman quarterback Jared Curtis and should be able to get to him as they have gotten to quarterbacks all season. The Vols lead the nation with 47 sacks after getting to LSU eight times on Saturday. Vanderbilt has given up 26 sacks on the year, 2.36 per game. That is the 93rd-worst mark in the nation.

The Commodores also have the 56th-worst run defense in the nation, allowing 136.55 yards per game. Tennessee averages 213 yards per game on the ground, good for 13th in the nation and first in the SEC. Quarterback Faizon Brandon led the Vols on the ground in the win over LSU. Brandon rushed 12 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including his 55-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Brandon spoke after the game about what he saw on his fourth-quarter runs.

“Really just reading it out,” Brandon said. “One was a speed option and one was just following the running back and reading his block. So really just running the plays and me and the running back both executed well o-line, did great up front blocking it. I thought it was just great, the plays were executed very well.”

Tennessee looks to be a two-quarterback team to finish out the season. Brandon’s playing time has increased over the last couple of weeks. A big reason is the health of George MacIntyre, who got banged up (knee, ankle) at Texas A&M. Heupel will monitor that throughout the week, and we will see in Nashville how everything plays out.

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