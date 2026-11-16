The football regular season has gone by quickly, and the Southeastern Conference has released the kickoff times for the final week of the regular season. Tennessee is set for its annual matchup with in-state rival Vanderbilt.

The Volunteers will travel 182 miles west for the 120th meeting with the Commodores. Tennessee leads the all-time series 81-33-5. Kickoff will either be at 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET at FirstBank Stadium. Game will be televised either on ABC or ESPN. Final decision will be made after the LSU game.

Vanderbilt got the best of Tennessee last season at Neyland Stadium, 45-24. That was a different time, and it seems like ages ago. This season for the Commodores has been a rough go of it. They are currently 4-6 overall and 1-6 in SEC play.

Their only conference win came on Nov. 7 against a Mississippi State team without star quarterback Kamario Taylor. In that game, Knoxville native Brock Taylor nailed a school-record six field goals in the 25-23 win.

Tennessee is currently in firm control of its College Football Playoff hopes. The Volunteers are 8-2 overall and 5-2 in SEC play. All they have to do is finish with wins over LSU and Vanderbilt, and they should be set. Tennessee has stood tall in the face of adversity this season.

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols have lost a total of 10 players to season-ending injuries since fall camp. In the last week alone, the Vols have lost three players for the season: edge rusher Tyree Weathersby, running back Daune Morris and wide receiver Mike Matthews. If there is a team in the country that has shown the next-man-up mentality, it is the Tennessee Volunteers.

Senior running back DeSean Bishop leads the Vols in rushing with 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns on 230 carries. The Heisman candidate passed Jamal Lewis for fifth all time in program history on Saturday. Bishop is accustomed to carrying a heavy load, but backup running back Javin Gordon proved to be a nice second option at Texas A&M. Gordon finished with 11 carries for 78 yards, his best game yet.

Tennessee hasn’t been much of a passing team this season, as both Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre have started games at quarterback. But with the strong run game and dominant defense, Tennessee is right where it wants to be.

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) runs the ball after catching an interception during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Vols’ defense has pitched second-half shutouts in three of their last four SEC games. Over the last two weeks, they’ve allowed just six points to Kentucky and seven to Texas A&M. Against the Aggies, they only gave up 179 yards of total offense (86 rushing, 93 passing).

They also tied the single-game program record for time of possession with 42:11. Four of Texas A&M’s seven second-half drives ended in a three-and-out. The other three drives ended in a turnover on downs, a TJ Metcalf interception and Dejuan Lane’s interception of Brady Hart.

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) and Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) celebrate a turnover on downs during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s defense is the most dangerous in the country. They mean it when they say, “Give us an inch, and we will defend it.”

“Yeah, something they live by,” head coach Josh Heupel said after Saturday’s win. “There’s no just mantras in that room. They’re living by those codes, and you see it in their performance.

“Physical play from all 11, not just from the guys up front and your second-level players, your corners, your safeties, some of the key tackles on perimeter screens or true screen plays that forced them to snap it again, and just competing as a group. They’re having fun competing together and really confident in each other, too.”

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