No. 9 Tennessee hosted LSU on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium. The Vols defense applied pressure to Sam Leavitt all day, and got to him for eight sacks. Faizon Brandon scored two rushing touchdowns on 12 carries for 112 yards, as the Vols defeated LSU 27-13.

With George MacIntyre still bothered knee and ankle injuries from the Texas A&M game, Brandon started at quarterback.

Mistakes plagued both teams early. LSU controlled the line of scrimmage, holding Tennessee to 48 total yards over its first five drives, and took a 6-0 first-quarter lead on two Scott Starzyk field goals.

Brandon was strip-sacked by safety Ty Benefield and later threw an interception to Davhon Keys, who undercut a route to Braylon Staley as Javin Gordon struggled in pass protection.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is grabbed by Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU hurt itself, too. From the start, the Neyland crowd disrupted communication between Sam Leavitt and his offensive line, leading to presnap penalties and botched snaps.

Dilin Jones broke off a 34-yard run on LSU's first drive, but the Vols recovered a fumbled snap on the next play. On the second drive, Jones lost 15 yards on third-and-3 after fumbling a direct snap.

Tennessee's red-zone defense held, and its pass rush lived in the backfield: JJ Finch, Arion Carter, Dejuan Lane and Xavier Gilliam all recorded first-quarter sacks.

MacIntyre entered on Tennessee's first drive of the second quarter. DeSean Bishop ran for 18 yards and added 5 on a screen, but the drive stalled and ended in another punt.

On the next possession, Cooper Ranvier drilled a 52-yard field goal to put the Vols on the board.

Tennessee's defense was the story of the first half, sacking Leavitt five times before the break. Nathan Robinson and Jordan Norman combined on one to force third-and-long.

Jones fumbled on the first play of LSU's next drive, giving Tennessee the ball at the 7-yard line, but the Vols came away empty when DaSaahn Brame couldn't haul in a fourth-and-goal pass from MacIntyre.

The Neyland Effect struck again as LSU's William Satterwhite II committed back-to-back false starts. Grant Chadwick then shanked a 29-yard punt, handing Tennessee good field position late in the half.

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The Vols capitalized, taking a 10-6 lead on MacIntyre's touchdown pass to Brame with 12 seconds left. A targeting call on Benefield and pass interference on Ja'Keem Jackson aided the drive, two of LSU's 11 first-half penalties.

LSU opened the second half by reaching Tennessee territory on a 26-yard catch-and-run by Trey’Dez Green, but the Vols forced a turnover on downs when Moss made a fantastic open-field tackle on fourth-and-2.

After a couple of traded possessions, Tennessee showed a new wrinkle in its Faizon package. Gordon’s 9-yard run set up third-and-short, and a reverse pass from Braylon Staley to Brandon moved the Vols inside the 5. The drive ended awkwardly, but Ranvier’s field goal pushed the lead to 13-6.

Later in the quarter, Amare Campbell’s sack, the Vols’ sixth, forced an LSU punt, but Moss muffed it, giving the Tigers the ball at the Tennessee 9. Leavitt hit Green for a touchdown on the next play to tie the game at 13.

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) tackles LSU running back Dilin Jones (13) during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After both defenses held firm for a few drives, Tennessee delivered its signature fourth-quarter drive: an 11-play, 63-yard march that burned 5:22 off the clock and ended with Brandon’s 18-yard touchdown run off the left side. LSU’s lack of discipline showed again when Tylen Singleton drew a personal-foul penalty for taking a swipe at Bishop.

LSU drove into Tennessee territory on the ensuing possession, but Edwin Spillman strip-sacked Leavitt and Dejuan Lane recovered. That was the eighth sack of the game for Tennessee’s defense.

Bishop broke a 21-yard run that was wiped out by a penalty and went down with an apparent lower-body injury, though he walked off under his own power. On the next play, Brandon raced 55 yards down the sideline for a touchdown, and Ranvier’s extra point made it 27-13. That run moved Brandon to 90 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

The Tigers moved down the field deep into Tennessee territory but came away empty. Play was suspended for several minutes during the drive, as fans began throwing golf balls and mustard bottles onto the field. Tennessee got the ball back and ran out the clock as much as it could before giving the Tigers the ball back with not enough time to do anything with.

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