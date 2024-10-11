Tennessee Will Be Facing The Best Version Of The Florida Gators Saturday
Both the Tennessee Vols and the Florida Gators are coming off a different emotion from Saturday. Tennessee is coming off their first loss in the season. The Vols would lose 19-14 in Fayetteville to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tennessee would also have a lot of injuries that would linger throughout this week and potentially into Saturday ahead of the game. Florida is entering this game with the biggest win of their season, as they defeated a solid UCF team. The Gators are now above .500 for the first time this season and have a chip on their shoulder.
Tennessee will also have a chip on their shoulder as they will now have to prove something not only to the fanbase but the nation as they can no longer get complacent in games they are expected to win. Tennessee will be forced to play hard and get an early start against the Gators.
Florida will be the best version of itself as the Gators will now return their best wide receiver in the slot and program Eugene “Tre” Wilson. Wilson would have a 44-yard and six-catch game against the Vols in the swamp last season. The primary slot receiver will also be backed up by returning receiver Aidan Mizell.
Graham Mertz is coming off his most impressive game of the season throwing 19/23 and a touchdown. Mertz will play around 66% of snaps with the other going to true freshman DJ Lagway. Tennessee will have a tougher contest than many anticipate. A Vols win here would be good for momentum heading into the Alabama game.
