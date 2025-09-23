Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell Speaks With Media Ahead Of Matchup Against Mississippi State
One of the players who talked to the media on Tuesday ahead of a matchup against undefeated Mississippi State was Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell. Brazzell is having a strong season for the Volunteers and leads the team in catches (25), yards (426) and touchdowns (6). He has been a go-to weapon on offense this season and putting up monster numbers. Here is what he had to say in his press conference.
Brazzell on the Mississippi State defense….
“They're a lot better than last year for sure. So they're a good unit. I think we're a good unit. So it'll be a fun little battle.”
On Joey Aguilar and his confidence….
“Just like even on the sidelines with him, like we don't go score, we do go score. He comes over there with, you can see it on his face, like he's confident, we're going to go score the next drive. So just having a quarterback that's really confident with us, with like, with the receivers, just, yeah.”
On his success through the first four games of the season.
“Just really buy into the details and like lock in really. So, the little time I had, I made sure. That little time I had, I went hard with that time and made sure I was ready by game day.”
On the big plays the offense has been able to generate this season…
Man, like, just, we go hit a big play, like our mindset is go score. Even if we don't go score on that big play like we hit a bomb for 40 yards like our mindset flips to let's go score. You feel me? So yeah."
On if he is looking forward to silencing the crowd…
“Yeah, I am.”
For the remainder of what the standout receiver had to say watch here
