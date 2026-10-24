Tennessee WR Mike Matthews Could Be Key to Unlocking South Carolina’s Defense

Mike Matthews could be stepping into a favorable matchup Saturday. Whether Tennessee can take advantage may depend on what happens before the football leaves George MacIntyre’s hand.

The Volunteers travel to South Carolina with an opportunity to find more production through the air. The Gamecocks enter the matchup ranked 107th nationally in passing defense, creating an opening for Tennessee’s leading touchdown receiver.

Matthews leads the Vols with three receiving touchdowns. He also enters Saturday with 29 catches for 481 yards, giving Tennessee a proven target as it looks to build on its win over Alabama.

However, a favorable matchup in the secondary only matters if Tennessee can protect its quarterback.

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike Matthews Brings Momentum Into South Carolina Matchup

Matthews delivered an important performance against Alabama, finishing with seven catches for 85 yards in Tennessee’s 26-10 victory. MacIntyre completed 21 of 31 passes for 197 yards, with Matthews serving as his most frequent target.

That Connection Gives the Volunteers Something to Build Around Saturday

Getting Matthews involved early could help MacIntyre establish a rhythm in a difficult road environment. Short completions can keep the offense moving. They also give Tennessee opportunities to put the ball in Matthews’ hands without asking the offensive line to hold its blocks for extended periods.

From there, the Vols can look for chances to attack downfield.

South Carolina’s defensive numbers suggest Tennessee should explore those opportunities. Still, the Volunteers cannot assume that throwing the football will come easily.

Tennessee’s Offensive Line Holds the Key

The Gamecocks have recorded 16 sacks through six games. Their average of 2.67 sacks per game ranks 24th nationally, making pass protection a central part of Saturday’s matchup.

Tennessee’s tackles must handle pressure off the edges. Inside, the line must give MacIntyre room to step into his throws. Communication will matter, especially when crowd noise makes identifying pressure more difficult. South Carolina also allows just 103.7 rushing yards per game. That strength could make Tennessee’s passing attack especially important if the Gamecocks limit DeSean Bishop on early downs.

The Vols do not need to abandon their ground game. However, they must be ready to punish a defense that commits extra attention to stopping it. Matthews is a logical player to help deliver that response. If Tennessee gives MacIntyre time to work through his reads and allows Matthews’ routes to develop, the passing game could take a meaningful step forward Saturday.

The opportunity is there. Turning it into production starts up front.

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