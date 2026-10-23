Bold Predictions: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set for battle, as this is a game that the Tennessee football program absolutely needs to win if it has any hopes of making the college football playoffs.

Ahead of the game, Vols on SI were quick to share their bold predictions for the upcoming game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers.

Caleb Sisk: TK Keys Finds the End Zone

Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (5) during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"TK Keys has had an increase in reps, and after being the highest-graded Tennessee player across the board in his game against the Alabama Crimson Tide as a freshman, according to PFF, it is safe to say that he could experience an uptick in reps yet again. His strength is something that has allowed him to succeed so far, and he is dominating on the one-cut routes, but when Tennessee needs him most on Saturday, he is going to show up with a touchdown," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee Forces LaNorris Sellers to Commit Three Turnovers (Two Interceptions and One Fumble)

Oct 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) walks in the team tunnel after a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee's defense forces Sellers to commit 3 turnovers (2 picks and a fumble). This is a game that the defense can take control in, and after a dominant performance vs. Alabama, it is fair to assume the trend will continue," Dowden said.

Charles Mays: Tennessee Gives Up Zero Sacks

Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) during warm-ups at a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This may seem like a bold prediction, but over the last couple of weeks, the Vols’ offensive line has shown great improvement. Quarterback George MacIntyre has taken only one sack in each of his last two full games as a starter. Even when he took over late in the second quarter against Auburn, he was sacked just once. A big reason for that is not only the offensive line’s play but also his ability to get rid of the ball on time."

"MacIntyre hasn’t shown a tendency to hold onto the ball too long, and that, in turn, keeps him clean and shortens the time the offensive line has to protect. With so much attention on South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and the Gamecocks’ front, I’m predicting that he and the rest of the defense come away empty."

"Tennessee has also found the right setup up front. After Wendell Moe Jr. went down for the season, Nic Moore has filled that spot tremendously, and the unit’s continuity has helped it make the strides needed to block effectively. Earlier in the week, right tackle Jesse Perry spoke about the challenge to play better after the first few weeks of the season."

“Well, we definitely didn’t start off on the right foot, I guess, as an offensive line,” Perry said. “We just had miscues as a group. So we kind of took that personal. [We] took up a challenge to play better, be better with our hands, footwork, assignments, reading out and stuff like that. And I think we took major steps. Really emphasized that in practice. And it took extra work and studying the film.”

Jay Berry: George MacIntyre and Mike Matthews Connects for Two Touchdowns

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"George MacIntyre will connect for two touchdown passes to Mike Matthews. Taking advantage of the suspect South Carolina pass defense," Berry said.

Major Passons: Tennessee Beats South Carolina by 21+

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) celebrates catching an interception in the end zone and waves goodbye to Alabama during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols are coming in as the underdogs despite being ranked the #11 team in the nation and South Carolina being unranked. Winning on the road in the SEC is difficult, but the Vols have now gone a whole week hearing how they will lose this game. Tennessee is the much better team and is starting to figure out how to play a complete football game. The defense will lead the way and set the offense up in good positions all game. The Vols prove the doubters wrong and route the Gamecocks with ease.

Josh Greer: DeSean Bishop Finishes with 150+ Yards and Two Touchdowns, While the Defense Force Two Turnovers and Finish With Four Sacks

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) speaks with ESPN after a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"DeSean Bishop rushes for 150+ yards and two touchdowns, while Tennessee’s defense records four sacks and forces two turnovers. The Vols take control in the third quarter and securing the victory," Greer said.

Eli Elrod: Mike Matthews Finishes With 100+ Receiving Yards

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates a big play during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Mike Matthews has the potential to put together a big performance against South Carolina, surpassing 100 receiving yards for the second time this season. The Gamecocks have a strong run defense ranking 24th among FBS Division I teams, which could create problems for a Tennessee team that has relied heavily on the rushing attack this season. This could lead to the Volunteers trying to stretch the field through the passing game, and could result in a big game for Quarterback George Macintyre and his favorite target through his first few games at the helm, Mike Matthews," Elrod said.

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