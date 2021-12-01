Tennessee WR to Fulfill Childhood Dream

The second Tennessee Vol received an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, as wide receiver and Mobile, Alabama, native Velus Jones Jr. will showcase his talents in his hometown in February ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jones Jr. joins Alontae Taylor as the first two Volunteers to receive an invite to the bowl.

The senior wideout mentioned how much he has idolized the senior bowl during his lifetime and what it means to be invited.

"I grew up in Mobile. I've been going to the Senior Bowl since I can remember," Jones said. "I've looked at those players as if they were superheroes. For me to be in this situation is crazy, I could shed a tear right now. It's a dream come true. I'm coming home."

Jones Jr. played his final regular season game as a Tennessee Vol against Vanderbilt last Saturday in Neyland Stadium, as the senior took part in Senior Day activities before kickoff.

Jones Jr.'s final season in orange and white was his best of his collegiate career, as the former Trojan set season-highs in receiving yards with 722, catches with 52 and touchdowns with six.

No. 1 was also brilliant as a kick and punt returner. Jones had always returned kicks throughout his collegiate career, but 2021 marked the first year he began returning punts.

And he shined, as Jones led the Power Five with 16 yards per punt return.

Despite only playing two years on Rocky Top, Jones Jr. discussed how significant his time at UT has been to him.

“At USC, I would’ve never known it would’ve unfolded this way with me coming to Tennessee. It’s just amazing, living life a day at a time," Jones Jr. said about his journey at Tennessee. "I’ve been blessed, and everything has been going well for me. I am a firm believer that your life has already been written, and so I’m just living it day by day. It’s been a journey. It’s been something really beautiful something really special that will stick with me for the rest of my life. I love this football team, love this university, and I’ve been surrounded by great people with the staff and everybody that has anything to do with Tennessee football. I made a lot of brothers, and these relationships will last for a lifetime."

Vols HC Josh Heupel and Velus Jones Jr. Embracing on Senior Day (Photo Credit: UT Athletics)

Jones Jr. will fulfill his childhood dream and look to put together a solid performance at the Reeses's Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022.

To watch Velus Jones Jr. receive his invite to the Senior Bowl from fellow senior and roommate Alontae Taylor, click here.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.