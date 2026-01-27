Tennessee Vols Responsible for Two of the Greatest Games in College Football for 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers were responsible for two of the greatest games in college football for the 2025 season.

While the 2025 college football season maybe didn't go the way Tennessee fans had hoped it would, they still got to be a part of some great games. The Volunteers got caught in several matchups that came down to the wire and a couple of them have been deemed as some of the greatest games from last season.

ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed his top 100 best games from the 2025 college football season, and Tennessee was on the list twice.

The first Volunteer game to make the list was Tennessee at Mississippi State on Sept. 27. Tennessee had just lost to a very talented Georgia team two weeks prior and wa trying to build some monetum in conference play. Meanwhile, Mississippi State was looking like they were going to struggle again against SEC teams this year. Things weren't that simple for this game though.

"MSU scored 10 points in three minutes to take a 34-27 lead late, but Joey Aguilar capped a 13-play, six-minute drive with a 6-yard TD run," Connelly wrote. "Tennessee nearly drove into field goal range late but had to wait for OT to win it: DeSean Bishop scored on a 25-yard run on UT's first overtime snap, but while MSU quickly generated a first-and-goal from the 5, the Bulldogs could only gain one more yard. Arion Carter broke up a fourth-down pass to Anthony Evans III, and the Vols survived."

This game had it all and had Mississippi State and Tennessee both finished the year better, it might have been higher up on the list.

Georgia vs Tennessee Deemed One of the Best Games from 2025-2026 College Football Season

Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) run the ball as Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee doesn't pop back up on the list until the No. 12 spot, and that was granted for the Georgia at Tennessee matchup on Sept. 13. The conference play opener for both teams and it absolutely delivered.

The Volunteers were looking to snap its eight-game losing streak against Georgia, and this was the best chance they have had in a while. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead over Georgia, but it wasn't enough. A 4th and 6 touchdown throw from Gunner Stockton and a missed field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter allowed the Dawgs to rip every heart out in Neyland Stadium that day.

Would have obviously been better for Tennessee to be in one of the best games from last season and earn the better result, but nonetheless, Volunteer fans got to see some great games last season.

