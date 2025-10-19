Alabama Defeats the Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation, but they simply didn't play their best game in Tuscaloosa. The Vols have hopes of being able to get back on track, but there will be a lot to clean up following this loss.
The Tennessee Volunteers were defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide, but this game wasn't the closest of contests like their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Vols loss this game by a score of 37-20 in Tuscaloosa, as their losing streak against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road will continue. This is a streak that has been going on since 2003.
The Vols had many mistakes, but none bigger than their mistake at the end of the first half od the game. Joey Aguilar and the Vols gave up a pick-six with seconds on the clock that drained to 0. The Vols would come out and get some momentum, but that would die out in the third quarter. They found some more momentum and hope, but Daniel Hill and the Alabama Crimson Tide drove down the field to produce a great drive and a score.
Whats Next for the Tennessee Volunteers Following Their Loss Against the Alabama Crimson Tide?
Here is what's next for them, in their season.
The Vols will be playing against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road next week in a game that they have to win if they want to carry hope of making the college football playoffs. This will be a game that the Vols can't afford to lose as well if they want to remain ranked, or at least ranked at a reasonable spot. The Vols will likely enter that game as the favorites, but that isn't for certain as the Wildcats kept it close with the Texas Longhorns.
As for the Tide, they look like the best team in the SEC, and will keep playing for the chance to play in the conference championship under former Tennessee high school football QB Ty Simpson.
