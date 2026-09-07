The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Tennessee Football's Win vs. Furman
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There were plenty of good things from Tennessee football's victory over Furman. However, there were some things that could fall under the bad and ugly categories.
Here are the biggest good, bad, and ugly things from Tennessee football's win over the Furman Paladins.
Good - Tennessee Football's Ability to Finish in the Backfield
Tennessee was great on the defensive side of the ball, as they were one of the best teams in the country when it comes to getting home. In fact, this defensive line was great all day in their assignments, even when it came to setting the edge, as they were beaten on the outside badly only once, which was on a reverse. The line finished with five sacks, while Edwin Spillman joined the group with one of his own.
In the end, this Tennessee defense was great at causing pressure, stunting, and finishing nearly every play in the backfield in some fashion. A six-sack game will always be a good day for a college defense.
Bad - Tennessee's Blocking Wasn't Ideal
The blocking for the Vols is something that many would categorize as bad for the entire group. While some played better than the others, I do believe this group had much higher expectations, and I believe they failed to meet these expectations. The reason there weren't more TFLs was thanks to the great awareness and strength of Faizon Brandon and the running back room.
Luckily, Brandon was only sacked once, but the running backs had a tough time in the backfield. Tennessee will need to see some progress against a tough Georgia Tech defensive line, which is much better than Furman as a collective group.
Ugly - Tennessee Loses Two Fumbles Against Furman
The worst thing about this game was the Tennessee Volunteers' fumbles. They lost two fumbles on the day, both on their side of the field. This goes to show that the defense was on point in their game plan, as they only allowed nine points on the day.
Losing fumbles won't cut it in the SEC, especially losing two in one game. Obviously, this is something that can be fixed, but this remained the worst part of the game. I believe this is something that will be corrected heading into Georgia Tech.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_