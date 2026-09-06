Positional Grade Report From Tennessee Football's Win vs. Furman
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The Tennessee Volunteers had some ups and downs against the Furman Paladins. Here is a full positional group grade sheet.
Quarterbacks: A
The quarterback room was great. While they weren't perfect, the depth was able to show that any of the three quarterbacks can be reasonable contributors. This includes Faizon Brandon, who started the game for the Vols. He finished the game with five touchdowns. Two of the touchdowns were also rushing touchdowns for Brandon.
As for George MacIntyre, he finished the game with a single touchdown, which went to true freshman TK Keys. He finished the day with great efficiency. When it comes to Ryan Staub, he finished the game with a perfect completion percentage on three attempts. The completions averaged out to nine yards per completion.
Running Backs: B
The running backs had some ups and downs throughout the contest, including a touchdown rush for DeSean Bishop, along with a fumble by Bishop. He was arguably the best running back on the day, away from Justin Baker, who finished the game with nearly 90 yards on just three carries.
The rushing attack also showcased Javin Gordon, which was his first time being in a Tennessee uniform. Bishop, Gordon, and Baker were great, and Daune Morris wasn't bad either, but the fumble and the number of times they were stopped behind the line drop the grade a bit for me.
Wide Receivers: B+
The wide receiver room was great in the game against the Furman Paladins. There were certain receivers who stood out more than the others, but as a collective, they did enough to be considered a B+. I know what you're thinking: Mike Matthews had a great game, but this is based around the receivers from top to bottom. There were some critical drops, and some players didn't show up the way many had hoped.
As a whole, there were some big plays, and this was a solid performance. This was a solid day by the game.
Tight End: C+
There wasn't much that this room did that was very impressive, as they weren't the greatest in blocking, but they have still been solid enough to earn a grade of C+. Ethan Davis had a touchdown on the day, but away from him, the only tight end who did anything in the receiving game was Trent Thomas.
This group could have been better, but they still pass in my book.
Offensive Line: C
The best grade that this offensive line group could be considered for is a C, in my opinion. They did keep Faizon Brandon off the ground, but this group wasn't great when it came to helping the running backs get past the first level. When the running backs could get to the next level, they would break free.
Brandon avoided pressure, but did have to scramble due to the oncoming traffic in the backfield. I believe the group has better games ahead, but with the expectations they had, it is safe to say that this game didn't meet par, but wasn't awful either.
Defensive Line + EDGEs: A+
An absolutely massive day upfront on the defensive side of the ball. This group did an excellent job when it comes to adding pressure and only had one significant rep that they fell short on in contain.
There were five sacks in this group, and there were some tackles for loss on the day as well. This group was best represented by Xavier Gilliam, who finished the day with three sacks on the interior. He was joined by Tyree Weatherby and Mariyon Dye.
Linebackers: A
Amare Campbell was great on the day, but more importantly, this group was excellent as a whole. Edwin Spillman finished with a sack, Jadon Perlotte was hitting people with violence, and Jeremiah Telander also had a ton of versatility on the field, even playing EDGE in this scheme.
I believe this group was one of the stronger groups on the field. An absolute masterclass, in my opinion.
Cornerbacks + Safeties: A
The Tennessee Volunteers' defensive backs did a great job. They didn't allow many yards, and they didn't allow much from the quarterbacks. They also didn't get called for a single defensive pass interference.
A clean game with a lot to be proud of, in my opinion.
Special Teams: A-
This team did well, although there were some minor things that could be fixed. The sample size was small, but for the most part, they did a solid job on special teams.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_