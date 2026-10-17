Three Games Tennessee Fans Need to Watch This Week

The Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide face off for the 109th time this Saturday, and the game will have massive implications for, the College Football Playoff. With the Vols already having one loss on the season, they have very little wiggle room for the rest of the season. Going into this Week the Vols are perceived to still be right on the bubble of the playoffs, and these games could help impact if Tennessee makes it.

Ole Miss vs Missouri

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) hands the ball off to running back Makhi Frazier (25) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri and Ole Miss both enter the game with one loss, Missouri at 5-1 and Ole Miss at 4-1. Both teams need to add some big wins to their resume and this will be a great chance for both teams to impress the committee. Whichever team is unable to win this one will be on the outside looking in.

Wisconsin vs UCLA

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has found a way to start the season 5-0 but has not been the most impressive team. This only matters because it feels like UCLA could be upset, and it would greatly reduce their chances to make the final 12.

As for Wisconsin, they enter with just one loss to Notre Dame. They are coming off of a big, ranked win versus Penn State and feel like they should have a ranking next to their name. If they are able to pull off another upset then they absolutely deserve to be in the mix.

Oklahoma State vs Houston

OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) passes the ball in the third quarter during an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys and the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston makes yet another appearance in the games to watch as they continue to play bigger games with much on the line. Another power conference matchup with two ranked teams involving two teams with one loss. These are always going to be ones that Vols fans need to monitor.

Oklahoma State has found their groove this season with Drew Mestemaker leading the charge. After dropping their first game to Tulsa, the Cowboys have been on fire, putting up a lot of points every game. Houston’s one loss is to Texas Tech, and by just two points. No other game has been particularly close, and they are begging for a stretch of two straight ranked games, giving them opportunities to make an impression.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.