No. 5 Tennessee football completed the 2026 regular season with a win over Vanderbilt to solidify its spot in the College Football Playoff.

With DeSean Bishop out, Javin Gordon and Justin Baker handled running back duties. Both had great performances behind the Tennessee offensive line. Gordon ran for 131 yards on 31 carries. Baker finished with 84 yards on 13 carries.

Injury struck again for Tennessee. On its third drive, Faizon Brandon scrambled for one yard and went down with a left leg injury. He could not put any weight on it and did not return. According to reports, he appeared to hyperextend his knee. He was carted off from the sideline wearing a knee brace.

Tennessee's defense stunted Vanderbilt's progress early in the game. Ty Redmond disrupted the Commodores’ opening drive with a 12-yard tackle for loss on Jared Curtis after Curtis fumbled a bad snap. Vandy tried to execute a plan but had no success.

Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) and linebacker Amare Campbell (0) celebrate the stop in fourth down against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Vanderbilt’s next drive, Amare Campbell dropped Curtis on 3rd-and-11 for the game’s first sack. The Commodores crossed the 50-yard line a couple of times in the first half, but both drives ended in turnovers on downs. Vanderbilt gained only 50 yards in the first half, including minus-16 rushing yards. They were also 0-for-6 on third-downs, and 0-for-2 on fourth-downs.

Tennessee had trouble finishing drives early. On a drive that spanned the first and second quarters, the Vols went 31 yards in 10 plays and took 3:47 off the clock. Cooper Ranvier capped it with a 48-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Volunteers took over on a short field after a turnover on downs and finally reached the end zone. The offensive line got a great push, opening holes for Gordon and Baker.

Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MacIntyre capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Radarious Jackson, making it 10-0 with 6:15 left in the second quarter. Jackson hauled in six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

MacIntyre got the passing game going. After Gordon picked up solid yardage on the ground, MacIntyre finished the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Staley, putting Tennessee up 17-0. Staley fought through tight coverage to make a great catch along the right side of the north end zone. Staley finished the night with 77 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions.

After another quick Vanderbilt three-and-out, the Volunteers drove into field goal range, and Ranvier drilled a 50-yarder as time expired for a 20-0 halftime lead. Baker’s 26-yard run on the drive gave him 63 yards on 10 carries in the first half.

Jack Elliott opened the second half with a 17-yard quarterback draw. On third-and-5 from Vanderbilt’s own 47, Sedrick Alexander broke a 39-yard run off the right side, and a facemask penalty on Qua Moss moved the ball to the 7-yard line.

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) and Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrate after a play during an NCAA college football game on Nov. 28, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Redmond came up with a huge 13-yard sack on the drive, and the Commodores settled for a 36-yard Brock Taylor field goal.

Tennessee mixed the run and pass well all game. Gordon had immediate success on the Volunteers’ first drive of the half, gaining 27 yards to set up another 50-yard Ranvier field goal that made it 23-3.

Vanderbilt’s next drive ended in a Tyler Ebel punt after a Mitchell Smith false start on fourth-and-1 pushed the Commodores back 5 yards. Edwin Spillman made a nice play in coverage on the drive, breaking up a pass to Makhilyn Young.

Tennessee’s offensive line continued to own the trenches on an extended drive that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, ending in a 24-yard Ranvier field goal.

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) watches the ball fly through the uprights during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 28, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 10-play, 83-yard drive, which included 56 rushing yards, took 7:09 off the clock. Baker was shaken up after a 20-yard run on the drive and did not return.

On the Volunteers’ next drive, Carson Lawrence intercepted MacIntyre and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown. The two-point try failed, leaving Tennessee ahead 26-9 with 9:14 to go. MacIntyre threw for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, on 19-of-29 passing.

Tennessee answered with its run game. Gordon converted a third-and-7 with a 12-yard run, adding to his strong night. The Volunteers kept the clock moving but turned it over on downs after going for it on fourth-and-short at midfield.

Curtis hit Junior Sherrill for 40 yards to get the Commodores into the red zone, but Tennessee’s defense held and forced a Taylor field goal. The 26-12 score held as the final.

On Vanderbilt's last drive, Jordan Norman sacked Curtis. That sack was the 51st of the season for Tennessee, a program record for sacks in a season.

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