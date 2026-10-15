Tennessee vs Alabama Official Injury Report

It is almost the Third Saturday in October, which means that the Tennessee Volunteers Football team is gearing up to face the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Vols and Tide both enter the contest with just one loss on the year and look to make a statement with a big win.

Whoever wins this game will greatly increase their chances of making the College Football Playoff and will also keep their team alive to make the SEC Championship game. The loser of this game will have a difficult time making the College Football Playoff and will almost surely be eliminated from making the SEC Championship.

The Vols enter the contest with a big question at the quarterback position. With the health of Faizon Brandon seemingly improving, there is now a discussion on who the Vols should start in this contest. Should they return to the uber talented 5 start freshman or should they keep rolling with George MacIntyre.

Whoever does start the game will have their hands full trying to keep up with the Alabama offense that is lead by their stud quarterback Keelon Russell. Though the Volunteers' defense has been sensational to start the year, they will be in for maybe their biggest test of the season stopping Russell.

College football has been built off of rivalry games, and Tennessee vs Alabama is one of the very best. After a long streak of dominance for the Tide the Vols have won the last two matchups in Neyland Stadium. This coming Saturday Josh Heupel and all of Tennessee faithful are hoping that it will be 3 wins in their last 3 tries at home. If the Vols are able to pull off the upset, it could be a pivotal moment for the entire season.

Here is the full injury report:

Tennessee Volunteers Official Injury Report

Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Lewis (Out)

Wendell Moe Jr. (Out)

Joakim Dodson (Out)

Ethan Davis (Out)

Edrees Farooq (Out)

Jaedon Harmon (Out)

Faizon Brandon (Questionable)

Alabama Crimson Tide Official Injury Report

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) is assisted from the field by trainers after being injured during the game with Georgia at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Coleman-Williams (Out)

Desmond Umeozulu (Out)

Cayden Jones (Out)

Nick Sherman (Out)

Jeremiah Beaman (Out)

Terrance Green (Out)

Racin Delgatty (Questionable

Justin Hill (Probable)

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