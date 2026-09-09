Three Georgia Tech Players to Know Ahead of Saturday's Matchup

Tennessee takes on Georgia Tech this Saturday in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets dropped their first game of the season to Colorado, but that does not mean the Vols should overlook them. They showed that they can hold their own against power-four opponents, and here are three players who helped them do that and who fans should know about.

Alberto Mendoza

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first player we will look at is the Yellow Jackets’ quarterback. The brother of last season’s Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza, Alberto is creating a name for himself. He starred in Georgia Tech’s loss as he threw for 237 yards while completing 17 out of 23 passes. Even though he did not throw a touchdown, he still showed an ability to extend plays and make big-time throws, including in a two-minute drill. He was not perfect, as his inexperience showed at times throughout the night, but Tennessee should still be careful around him.

Jordan Allen

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) makes a catch against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen was Mendoza’s go-to target in Georgia Tech’s first game, recording eight catches for 113 yards in the loss. The sophomore receiver is one of the most electric receivers in the country, looking a lot like former Georgia Tech star Eric Singleton. He might be a bit undersized, but his ability to change direction, combined with his speed, makes him very difficult to guard. He did struggle with injury in last week’s matchup, having to come out of the game multiple times before coming back in, so there is no guarantee that he will be 100% for the matchup. Still, he will be a dangerous weapon for the Yellow Jackets.

Tae Harris

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs with the ball while Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tae Harris (27) defends during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris made an impact in the secondary rotation last season as a true freshman, and he picked up where he left off against Colorado. He recorded nine total tackles, with five of them being solo. He also recovered a fumble and brought it back for a touchdown, but it was called back because the referees blew the play dead before it was over, becoming one of the biggest controversies of week one. He is also very good in coverage, and he will do his best to help the Georgia Tech secondary look down Tennessee’s elite receiving core.

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