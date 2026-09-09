Top 10 Current NFL Players Who Played at Tennessee

The NFL is set to begin in just a couple of days, as the first game of the regular season is set for Thursday. This led me to create a list of who I believe are the top 10 former Tennessee players entering this season.

Note that there isn't a single rookie on the list, and that this is based on past production, with an emphasis on last season.

10. Theo Jackson (Safety) - Vikings

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Theo Jackson (26) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering this list is based on past production, with an emphasis on last season, I believe he will be No. 9 to begin the season, but I believe he could rise on the list with more reps this season. Some believe he may even be a starting safety for the Vikings. Keep an eye on the former "Star" standout.

9. Jaylen "Tank" McCollough (Safety) - Rams

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (2) leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen McCollough is entering yet another season as one of the primary safeties in the Rams' defense. He has been a ball hawk since becoming an NFL star, although he is known for his hard-hitting and his great run-stuffing ability.

8. Dylan Sampson (Running Back) - Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) on a run play during day 12 of training camp, Aug. 11, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Sampson is entering year No. 2 in the NFL, as he is set to be the No. 2 running back for the Browns, although he will likely be a split starter thanks to his pass-catching ability. He finished last season with more receiving yards and touchdowns than rushing, which leaves many to believe he is a great third-down option.

7. Alvin Kamara (Running Back) - Saints

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next on the list is who many believe is their favorite former Tennessee football player in the NFL. That player is running back Alvin Kamara, who is set for yet another season with the Saints. He is expected to be a split starter this season, and he is also someone who could see a bit of a drop-off in production. He is still a really good running back.

6. James Pearce Jr. (EDGE) - Falcons

Aug 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next on this list is a player that many will believe is low. That player is James Pearce Jr. He was great last season and was one of the better defensive players in the rookie class; however, with just one season of production, I can't justify moving him over any of these players ahead of him. I believe he will have a great season once he returns to the field late in the season following his suspension.

5. Jauan Jennings (Wide Receiver) - Vikings

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jauan Jennings is entering his first season with the Minnesota Vikings, after waiting what seemed to be a long time before announcing who he would be signing with, although it was known that he wouldn't be returning to the San Francisco 49ers. His production a season ago showcased that he was one of the more underrated players in the league.

4. Alontae Taylor (Cornerback) - Titans

Aug 1, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) sits with his wife Jaylin and daughter Armani during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alontae Taylor is by far one of the better players on the Tennessee Titans roster, as he is entering his first season with the team. Taylor, a cornerback who was originally with the New Orleans Saints, is set for what looks to be his best season yet, although he will be on the outside this season rather than playing in the slot.

3. Byron Young (EDGE) - Rams

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byron Young has been excellent when it comes to his production since joining the team. He finished last season with 12 sacks, which is a career high. He has yet to fall below 7.5 sacks in a single season, which leaves many to believe that he could have his best year yet following his best year a season ago. This is especially true thanks to the significant addition of Aaron Donald upfront.

2. Darnell Wright (Offensive Tackle) - Bears

Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a reason that the Chicago Bears wanted to sign Darnell Wright. He finished the season as one of the better offensive tackles in the entire NFL and is someone who is consistently viewed as a plus on the offensive line. He was one of the linemen who did a good job protecting Caleb Williams in 2025, and the same is expected for 2026.

1. Trey Smith (Offensive Guard) - Chiefs

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) arrives prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even now, Trey Smith remains a star on the football field. He is a great pass blocker on the interior of the offensive line. He is also a solid pull blocker, which makes him a top player when it comes to playing offensive guard in the NFL.

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