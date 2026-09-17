Three Kennesaw State Players to Watch Out for Saturday

Tennessee takes on Kennesaw State this Saturday for the Vols' final non-conference game of the season before SEC play starts. Even though the Owls might not be as strong a team as the Vols, that does not mean they can be overlooked. Here are three players to watch out for Saturday from the Owls.

Three Kennesaw State Players to Watch Out For

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Rickie Collins (10) avoids the pass rush of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (12) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rickie Collins

The Owls' starting quarterback might be a familiar name for those who follow high school recruiting. Collins was a four-star coming out of high school and a top-15 quarterback in the country. He would go on to play for the in-state LSU Tigers, but after playing only playing a limited number of times in two years there, he would transfer to Syracuse before last season. He lost the battle to be the starting quarterback for the Orange, but eventually saw a lot of playing time after the starter, Steve Angeli, got hurt; he would still transfer again after the season, where he ended up at Kennesaw State.

Through two games this season, Collins has been solid, completing 69% of his passes for 431 yards and two scores with one interception. Collins has also done some damage on the ground with three rushing touchdowns so far this season.

Cam Miller

A Tennessee native, Miller will not just be having a homecoming to his home state on Saturday, but also a return to Neyland Stadium, as he actually played for the Vols back in his true freshman season in 2022 (although he never played in a game).

Despite being a four-star receiver coming out of high school, he moved to being a full-time defensive back during his time in Knoxville.

Since then, he spent three seasons at Memphis before transferring to the Owls ahead of this season. So far, he has recorded an interception as well as nine tackles, which is good for tied third-most on the team.

Josh Anglin

Anglin has a very different route to get where he is than the previously mentioned players. He started his career at North Alabama, an FCS school, where he blossomed as a true freshman at linebacker, earning FCS Freshman All-American honors. He would then transfer to Tulsa ahead of last season, totaling 38 tackles. He hit the portal again after the season, ending up at Kennesaw State.

In two games with the Owls, he has recorded nine tackles, forced two fumbles, and recorded a sack. He has played with a chip on his shoulder since entering college, and he most certainly sees a chance against a big SEC program in Tennessee to let his presence be known, so the Vols will have to watch out for him.

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