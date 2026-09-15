What Tennessee DE Jordan Norman Had to Say Before Tennessee vs Kennesaw State

Tennessee Vols DE Jordan Norman spoke to the media today in preparation for the game this Saturday against Kennesaw State. The Vols defense has shown promise to start the season and they hope to continue that the rest of the season.

Here is everything Norman had to say:

Norman On How it Felt to Get a Sack

“Uh, it felt good. You know, I feel like uh I should have had one first game, but you know, you always got to think about the next player as coach would say. So, like getting that sack, you know, felt good to me. I had all my family there and I'm only two hours from Atlanta. So, getting that sack in front of them was a very special moment for me.”

Norman On Perseverance In a Game

“Uh, just really getting out my head, just going to playing ball. You know, that's what I feel like, you know, I got to start doing more. Just stop worrying about like how I'm playing and worrying about the next play.”

Norman On Faizon Brandon’s Elusiveness

“Yeah. Yeah. I'm tell you, once he once he used his legs, it's like he's good. He's good. He's very good. you know, he can, you know, roll out, gas you for 40 yards or he can roll out and, you know, throw a bomb for 40 yards.”

Norman On How Impressive It Is that Brandon Still Wants to Throw First

“Uh, I feel like that's good. Like I don't really know too much about quarterbacks, but like I would say with my football knowledge, you know, knowing that he's not just, you know, scrambling out the pocket just to run, but like also looking downfield trying to make more plays. I feel like that's very good for him, especially at a young age.”

Norman When Asked If He Played QB When He Was Younger

“No, I actually did. I played in little league. I played I used to want to be Cam Newton. That was one of my big idols.”

Norman On If He Thinks He is Becoming a Better Pass Rusher the More Comfortable He Gets

“Yeah, I feel like, you know, as the game, you know, goes on and stuff like that with coach Knowles you know, as y'all can see, like kind of an aggressive guy. So, you know, he wants me to be on the edge. He wants me to control it. So, that's what I got to do.”

Norman On Knowles Demeanor Being “Chill”

“Uh I wouldn't say his demeanor is chill. Uh but you know, uh I guess yeah, behind closed doors, you know, y'all don't see much, but coach Knowles, he gets rowdy for sure.

Norman On What Knowles Message Was After Week 2

“Yeah, like one thing always says is like any mistake that we make in the game is his fault. You know, any mistake we make in practice is ours. So, he know he takes uh accountability for that and that's one thing that I do like about Knowles. But, you know, you know, everybody can get better. Everybody uh has things they can work on.

Norman On The Maddest He Has Seen Knowles

“Uh, honestly, it may be today. Scout team messed up a play three times in a row. It wasn't good.”

Norman On If There Was Any Difference In Preparation This Week Facing Kennesaw State.

“Uh, no. I feel like uh our preparation with them would be like with any other team. You know, we can't take them lightly knowing like just because they're not in the SEC or anything like that. So, I feel like we still have the same focus as if we were about to play that one.”

Norman When Asked What He Has Seen On Film From Kennesaw State

“Uh, I've seen their quarterback, uh, he likes to use his legs. So, that's one thing that, you know, our coaches are emphasizing on, uh, taking care of him and they have a few good receivers who can make plays.”

Norman Discussing His Mindset When He Was at South Alabama Going Into Big Games

“Honestly, my mindset when I was playing games like that is everybody's human. You know, just because you're in a higher division than me doesn't mean I can't play better than you. So, feel like they had that mindset, but we have to come out and show them, you know, that”

Norman On the Speed of the Cornerbacks

“Honestly, Quay, uh, you got DayDay, all them. They're there are some real good dudes. I feel like this is like one of the best defense I've ever like been a part of, and I feel like we're going to show y'all that this year.”

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