ESPN Shares Their Thoughts on Tennessee Football Following Early Season Dominance

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the fast risers in the power rankings for many, which also includes ESPN, which explained what they have seen from the Vols, as they have moved up to No. 15 after being No. 18 in their power rankings just a week ago.

Here is what they had to say when explaining the decision and more.

ESPN Shares Their Thoughts on Tennessee So Far

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Don't look now, but the Vols are quietly positioning themselves to make some noise in the SEC. Never mind the quiet offseason and relatively low expectations. Tennessee just went on the road to Georgia Tech and won by three touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Faiozn Brandon did his part as signal-caller, throwing for 148 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. But it was the running game that was most eye-opening. See: 299 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries, including 147 yards from standout DeSean Bishop. With Kennesaw State next week, the Vols have a chance to be 3-0 when Texas comes to town on Sept. 26,' Alex Scarborough said.

While the Tennessee Volunteers aren't technically the most sound team in the top 25, they have proven to be able to work well as a unit, and their strength is as good as any. The Vols have been able to run the ball, while many have struggled early this season when doing so. In fact, the Vols just wrapped up a 299-rushing-yard performance by the Vols when on the road vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) shakes off Furman safety Joshua Tarver (6) during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols also dominated the Furman Paladins, as they finished with 329 rushing yards in that contest. This means that the group already has over 600 rushing yards in their first two games of the season. They also have seven rushing touchdowns this season, which fans can expect to rise dramatically throughout the season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee has 11 sacks, meaning that they are averaging 5.5 sacks per game. This is also something that is worth being excited about. The Vols have a lot to be proud of, as this season continues to progress. The Vols will wrap up their non-conference slate with a game against the Kennesaw State Owls before they move on to conference play against the Texas Longhorns the following weekend.

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