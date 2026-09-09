Three Players Who Needs a Big Game for Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second game of the season. They will play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which is a road test for the Vols.
This comes just a week after the first game of the season, in which the Tennessee Vols defeated the Furman Paladins.
While there were many players who played well win the last contest, there are three players who need to have a massive game. Take a look.
Ory Williams - Right Tackle
When it comes to the offensive line, one of the more underwhelming performances was from Ory Williams. Williams is a transfer portal addition that the Vols made this offseason, and is a portal addition that left many fans hopeful that he would be able to replace the departure of a player like Lance Heard.
Williams' performance vs. the Furman Paladins wasn't great. He will look to protect Faizon Brandon better in this one, and he will need to do just that if he wants to live up to his expectations, and if he wants to continue to battle for the starting job.
Braylon Staley - Wide Receiver
One of the biggest things that I noticed from the game on Saturday was that the Tennessee Volunteers couldn't find much success in the slot receiver position. When it comes to Braylon Staley, he is one of the top route runners on the team and is the player who has the most potential in the wide receiver room, alongside Mike Matthews.
Staley finished the game with just two catches for eight yards. He is better than that, and everyone knows it. Staley has all the opportunity in the world to prove his worth. This game will be a real measuring-stick contest.
Arion Carter - Linebacker
The Tennessee Volunteers will be returning one of their biggest stars on the entire roster for this game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This is a game that will feature the season debut of Arion Carter. There is no way around it; Carter needs to set the tone in this game after he was punished for doing the right thing.
Carter will be used as a linebacker and an EDGE in this contest, which is something that many are excited for, especially after watching Jeremiah Telander play off the edge in the last game.
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
Follow Our Social Media Accounts
• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)
Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_