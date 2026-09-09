Three Players Who Needs a Big Game for Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second game of the season. They will play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which is a road test for the Vols.

This comes just a week after the first game of the season, in which the Tennessee Vols defeated the Furman Paladins.

While there were many players who played well win the last contest, there are three players who need to have a massive game. Take a look.

Ory Williams - Right Tackle

Tennessee offensive lineman Ory Williams (77) participates in a drill during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the offensive line, one of the more underwhelming performances was from Ory Williams. Williams is a transfer portal addition that the Vols made this offseason, and is a portal addition that left many fans hopeful that he would be able to replace the departure of a player like Lance Heard.

Williams' performance vs. the Furman Paladins wasn't great. He will look to protect Faizon Brandon better in this one, and he will need to do just that if he wants to live up to his expectations, and if he wants to continue to battle for the starting job.

Braylon Staley - Wide Receiver

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest things that I noticed from the game on Saturday was that the Tennessee Volunteers couldn't find much success in the slot receiver position. When it comes to Braylon Staley, he is one of the top route runners on the team and is the player who has the most potential in the wide receiver room, alongside Mike Matthews.

Staley finished the game with just two catches for eight yards. He is better than that, and everyone knows it. Staley has all the opportunity in the world to prove his worth. This game will be a real measuring-stick contest.

Arion Carter - Linebacker

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers will be returning one of their biggest stars on the entire roster for this game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This is a game that will feature the season debut of Arion Carter. There is no way around it; Carter needs to set the tone in this game after he was punished for doing the right thing.

Carter will be used as a linebacker and an EDGE in this contest, which is something that many are excited for, especially after watching Jeremiah Telander play off the edge in the last game.

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