Three Things Tennessee Football Can Learn About Furman During Their Week 0 Matchup
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The Tennessee Volunteers have their first game ahead of them, as they are set to take on the Furman Paladins on Sep 5. This is the second game for the Paladins, as they will kick their season off on Thursday against Anderson from the state of South Carolina.
This could be viewed as an advantage for the Vols, as Tennessee can now look at the film and determine multiple things. This includes three things that they will be able to learn immediately following the conclusion of the contest on Thursday night. Here is what they can learn.
How Does Furman Play Under a Veteran Gunslinger?
Furman will be using a veteran gunslinger for the first game of the season, and they are expected to use him against the Vols come next week as well. That quarterback is Jake Garcia, who is expected to be one of the better players on the roster for Furman in the upcoming season. While this team may not be on Tennessee's level, having a veteran quarterback will only help the Paladins when it comes to playing a team like Tennessee. We will all have the chance to see how he plays on Thursday and how the team reacts around him
Does Furman Want to Run or Pass The Ball More?
Every team will enter this week and next week trying to use their bread and butter. However, it remains unknown what that type of comfort level will be for the Paladins, as it is even unknown what their pass and rush split will be come Thursday night. It seems that they will likely try to attack the Vols early next week, but they will need to rely on what seems to work for them, although they will need more than that if they want to beat a team like Tennessee.
How Does Furman Look Against Deep Shots Down the Field?
Furman's defense will have a tall task when it comes to their game against the Vols, but they can't overlook an offense like Anderson if they want to be able to improve ahead of the contest. It is likely that Anderson will take a deep shot or two down the field, and I am curious to see how the Paladins react. If they seem to struggle, don't be shocked if Josh Heupel lets his young starter take a shot down the field early in the game next week.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_