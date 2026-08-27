How to Watch: Tennessee Football's Week 1 Opponent Furman vs. Anderson

College football is so back, and fans will have the chance to get their first dose of the season, as they will have the chance to watch multiple FCS teams, including arguably the most intriguing team on the Thursday slate, Furman. As many already know, Tennessee will begin the season against the Furman Paladins, who will have one game under their belt when they travel to play against the Vols in Neyland Stadium for the first kickoff in Knoxville, which is slated for Sep 5.

While the Vols will be favored heavily against the Furman Paladins, they will still have the chance to see what the team brings to the table, which is something that can be used to their advantage. Film doesn't lie, especially in what could be a close game; however, I do believe that this Furman team could blow the doors off in this game, due to the talent that they have at the FCS level. They may not be the type of team that competes with an SEC opponent, but when it comes to FCS, they could be one of the better teams.

For those who are interested, here is how you can watch the contest between Furman and Anderson University (South Carolina)

How to Watch Furman Before They Play Tennessee Football

Furman University Head Coach Clay Hendrix during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Thursday, Aug 27, 2026

• Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT

• Watch: ESPN+ (Streaming on the ESPN App)

• Where: South Carolina at Furman's stadium

Other Games Fans Can Watch

The Chattanooga mascot, Scrappy Moc, sneaks away during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Luckily, if you don't want to watch Furman on Thursday, you have a wide variety to pick from.

• Maine at Towson (6:00 PM EDT)

• Stony Brook at Delaware State (6:00 PM EDT)

• Mercyhurst at Youngstown State (6:00 PM EDT)

• Glenville State at Elon (7:00 PM EDT)

• Eastern Illinois at Murray State (7:00 PM EDT)

• Lafayette at Georgetown (7:00 PM EDT)

• Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay (7:00 PM EDT)

• Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (7:00 PM EDT)

• Northwestern (IA) at Western Illinois (7:00 PM EDT)

• Chattanooga at West Georgia (7:00 PM EDT)

• UVA Wise at Presbyterian (7:00 PM EDT)

• Winona State at St. Thomas (7:00 PM EDT)

• Houston Christian at SE Louisiana (7:00 PM EDT)

• Anderson (SC) at Furman (7:00 PM EDT)

• Mississippi Valley State at Nicholls (7:00 PM EDT)

• Southern Illinois at West Florida (7:00 PM EDT)

• Concord at Davidson (7:00 PM EDT)

• Central Arkansas at UT Martin (7:30 PM EDT)

• South Dakota Mines at Drake (7:30 PM EDT)

• Long Island University at North Dakota (8:00 PM EDT)

• Louisiana Christian University at Northwestern State (8:00 PM EDT)