Ryan Walters Address Media Amid Tennessee Football's Defensive Coordinator Search

The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot of things ahead of them, as they are looking forward to their bowl game, which is on deck for December 30th. This game is the final contest of this college football season, and the Vols will be playing close to home. They will be playing against the Illinois Fighting Illini, who are currently listed as the home team in this contest.

First, they will look for their next defensive coordinator after reports indicated that the Vols were moving on from Tim Banks. When this was announced, fans were quick to discuss who they believe is the next coach on this staff. While nearly all of this is speculation at this point, the Vols have been linked to one name for the job. That name is Ryan Walters, who Chris Low from On3 reported as a name to watch. Here is what the reporter had to say.

"Would expect this one to be done pretty quickly. Vols made Banks one of the highest-paid DCs a year ago and will be willing to pay big money again."

Walters is a former co-worker with some of these staff members, including Josh Heupel. He spent this season with the Washington Huskies as their defensive coordinator. He recently addressed the media with some statements about the situation, and referred to this as "rumors". Here is what RockyTopInsider reported was said.

Ryan Walters Speaks to The Media

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters takes to the field Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Pretty easy, like connect dots. I’ve obviously coached with a lot of those guys in the past,” Walters stated. “I respect them, fully. But rumors are just rumors. I’ve had zero communication with anyone over there about any kind of job that is open there. If I were a media member, I’d connect the same dots as well. That makes sense. But right now those are just rumors.”

He was then asked if he was returning to Washington for the next season with the Huskies. Here is what he said among all of the reports.

“I hope so. I really enjoy this place. Right now, I am the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington and we’re playing against Boise State on Saturday. I enjoy Seattle. My family lives here and love it here. That’s just where we’re at right now.”

