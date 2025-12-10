Greg McElroy Shares Brutally Honest Opinion on Tennessee Parting Ways With Tim Banks

The Tennessee Volunteers made a major staff move that many fans were calling for, but others are disappointed has officially been made. The Vols decided that it was time to part ways with long-term defensive coordinator Tim Banks, who is a guy that many had as a top guy on the staff just a year ago.

Some analysts have shared their opinion, including Greg McElroy, who stated that he is disappointed for Banks and more. He had a lot to say on his podcast with Cole Cubelic ( McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Hour 1 12-9-25 )

Greg McElroy Shares Tim Banks Statement

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks speaks at a press conference during Tennessee Football Media Day, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I’m not (surprised) I’m disappointed for him, because I think he’s a good coach. I think the expectations got a little high for Tennessee’s defense with the style of offense that they play. It’s kind of what it comes down to. And that’s a weird deal, but the style of offense that they play is never going to lend to them being crazy good on defense, unless their personnel is just ridiculous. If I’m Josh Heupel, and I’m looking at this entire situation, I’m sitting there thinking alright, hang on a second. So we lost our top two corners going into the year. We’re relying on a true freshman corner on one side, who is a massive liability, and a transfer sophomore corner on the other side that’s been at three schools in three years. Probably going to struggle with pass defense. But here’s the thing that I think Josh Heupel also probably acknowledged: he probably watched the defense, and it’s like the defense doesn’t have an identity. And you have to have an identity, and it never felt like they developed one this year. I think Tim Banks is a really good coach. I just think he didn’t know what he had, and he didn’t know how to coach it this year, for whatever reason. He didn’t take dumb pills. We know that. The guy is a good coach and has coached great defenses in the past."

He then left off with another message about it by adding more of his thoughts about the Tennessee Vols decision.

"But hey, it’s just the way it goes, man. Coaching is a tough business. Tim Banks was in the mix for big-time head coaching jobs a year ago, and now he’s out of a job. It’s awful.”

More Vols News