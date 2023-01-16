Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: Final Transfer Portal Window

The transfer portal window closes today. Tennessee football could make moves, but Volunteer Country will keep fans updated on all SEC developments.

Tennessee has been active in the transfer portal window thus far. The window closes after today, and players can't enter the portal until after spring practice concludes in May.

While the Volunteers could make moves today, they also could be content with where they stand. However, fans should also pay attention to what their SEC counterparts do.

Volunteer Country has SEC fans covered with all the latest transfer portal updates, updated within moments of announcements.

* - Denotes added on January 16.

Tennesse Transfer Additions

  • Dont'e Thornton, WR
  • McCallan Castles, TE
  • John Campbell, OT
  • Andrej Karic, OT
  • Keenan Pili, LB
  • Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
  • Charles Campbell, K

Georgia Transfer Additions

  • Dominic Lovett, WR
  • RaRa Thomas, WR
  • Smoke Bouie, CB

Ole Miss Transfer Additions

  • Chris Marshall, WR
  • Tre Harris, WR
  • John Saunders, WR
  • Caden Prieskorn, TE
  • Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, LB
  • Joshua Harris, DL
  • Caden Davis, K

Alabama Transfer Additions

  • Malik Benson, WR (JUCO)
  • CJ Dippre, TE
  • Justin Jefferson, LB (JUCO)

Mississippi State Transfer Additions

  • Jeffery Pittman, RB
  • Jacoby Bellazar, WR (JUCO)
  • Leon Bell, OT (JUCO)
  • Christopher Keys, CB
  • Khamauri Rogers, CB
  • Raydarious Jones, CB
  • Ja'Kobi Albert, S
  • Nicholas Barr-Mira, K

Kentucky Transfer Additions

  • Devin Leary, QB
  • Ray Davis, RB
  • Tanner Bowles, G
  • Marques Cox, OT
  • Keeshawn Silver, DL
  • JQ Hardaway, CB
  • Jantzen Dunn, S

South Carolina Transfer Additions

  • Mario Anderson Jr, RB
  • Joshua Simon, TE
  • Trey Knox, TE
  • Nick Elksnis, TE
  • Jaron Willis, LB
  • Nick Gargiulo, OL
  • Sidney Fugar, OT
Florida Transfer Additions

  • Graham Mertz, QB
  • Micah Mazzcua, G
  • Deuce Spurlock, LB
  • Teradja Mitchell, LB
  • CamRon Jackson, DL
  • Caleb Banks, DL

Vanderbilt Transfer Additions

  • Aeneas DiCosmo, LB

LSU Transfer Additions

  • Aaron Anderson, WR
  • Ovie Oghoufo, EDGE
  • Bradyn Swinson, EDGE
  • Paris Shand, DL
  • Jalen Lee, DL
  • Jordan Jefferson, DL
  • JK Johnson, CB
  • Duce Chestnut, CB
  • Zy Alexander, CB
  • Denver Harris, CB

Auburn Transfer Additions

  • Brian Battie, RB
  • Nick Mardner, WR
  • Rivaldo Fairweather, TE
  • Avery Jones, G
  • Izavion Miller, OT (JUCO)
  • Gunner Britton, OT
  • Dillon Wade, OT
  • Quientrail Jamison-Travis, DL (JUCO)
  • Justin Rogers, DL
  • Mosiah Nasili-Kite, DL
  • Lawrence Johnson, DL
  • Elijah McAllister, EDGE
  • Austin Keys, LB
  • DeMario Tolan, LB

Missouri Transfer Additions

  • Theo Wease, WR
  • Marcellus Johnson, OT
  • Triston Newson, LB (JUCO)
  • Austin Firestone, DL
  • Tre'Vez Johnson, S
  • Sidney Williams, S

Arkansas Transfer Additions

  • Jacolby Criswell, QB
  • Isaac TeSlaa, WR
  • Andrew Armstrong, WR
  • Joshua Braun, OT
  • John Morgan, EDGE
  • Antonio Grier, LB
  • Lorando Johnson, CB
  • Al Walcott, S

Texas A&M Transfer Additions

  • Aidan Siano, LB
  • Tony Grimes, CB
  • Sam McCall, CB

