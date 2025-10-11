Volunteer Country

Travis Smith Jr. Injury Status Update for Tennessee vs Arkansas

The injury status of freshman receiver Travis Smith Jr has been updated for the Tennessee vs Arkansas game has been released

Shayne Pickering

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) celebrates with the old leather helmet after a victory against the Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) celebrates with the old leather helmet after a victory against the Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wednesday injury report for the Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks has officially released. This is one of the most important parts of the week during an SEC football conference game.

The Vols had extra time to recover for the conference matchup against the Razorbacks, but the receiver depth for the game could still potentially take a hit if true freshman Travis Smith Jr. is unable to play on Saturday.

According to the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report, the status of Smith is listed as "DOUBTFUL."

The wideout has three receptions for 29 yards to this point of the season. While his three receptions might not seem like a lot, he is still fifth among receivers on the team in catches, just one behind fellow freshman Radarious Jackson, who has already been labeled as "OUT" for this week's game, taking away a significant amount of depth in the position room for Kelsey Pope to work with.

Will Travis Smith Jr. Play vs Arkansas?

Radarious Jackso
Tennessee wide receiver Radarious Jackson (5) makes a catch during Tennessee's home opener against ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game will be an opportunity to avenge their upset loss from last season with the advantage this year of playing at home in front of a packed out Neyland Stadium.

The Tennessee offense under head coach Josh Heupel has hummed along just fine with already limited receiver depth as starting quarterback Joey Aguilar has been able to hit a plethora of different weapons from a variety of positions over the course of the season.

However, losing a talented body that offers more size and length to the room will always sting when battling through the grind of conference play in the Southeastern Conference.

Josh Heupel, Joey Aguila
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With potentially both Smith and Jackson out, the pressure will be on the rest of the room to step forward to get physically and mentally prepared to enter the football game and provide reliable play and valuable depth.

The next wideout to step up would in theory be another true freshman with former in-state standout Joakim Dodson, who has recorded two catches for 38 yards in his debut season.

Other options at the positions include Alabama transfer Amari Jefferson as well as walk-ons Tommy Winton III, Braylon Harmon, Trey Weary.

Joakim Dodson
Baylor's Joakim Dodson (9) lines up the catch during the TSSAA DII-AAA Football Championships inside Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the battle at home against Arkansas, the Volunteers will be tasked with going on the road to play Alabama, so this situation could be one to monitor as the team gets into the meat of conference play against a high-quality caliber of opponent every single week.

The team will hope to get both of the talented true freshman back in the mix over the remainder of the season.

More From Vols On SI

feed

Published
Shayne Pickering
SHAYNE PICKERING

Shayne Pickering is a multimedia journalist with experience covering a variety of collegiate programs. He has several years of experience covering teams within the college athletics scene.

Home/Football