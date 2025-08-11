Two Tennessee Volunteers Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watchlist Ahead Of College Football Season
The 2025 college football season is getting closer and closer and a number of Volunteers have made preseason watchlists throughout the offseason. ON Monday, two more Vols made the Chuck Bednarik Award in Arion Carter and Jermod McCoy. The Bednarik Award is given to the College Defensive Player of the Year or the most outstanding defensive player.
Both McCoy and Carter have continued to garner praise from media outlets all season and have made a number of watchlists. Carter was named last week to the College Football Freaks List for the impressive talent that he and how much of a freak of nature he is. Here is some of what he has been doing this offseason.
“He has continued to turn heads this offseason, reaching a vertical jump of 40.3 inches and also surpassing 21 MPH on the GPS. He's also a beast in the weight room, benching 325 pound,s something that will help him a ton next spring if he goes to the scouting combine or elects to participate in the Tennessee pro day.”
Carter led the Vols with 68 tackles. He also added six pass deflections and an interception. Carter is a consummate leader of the Volunteers and one of its best players defensively.
There has been good news surrounding McCoy, who tore his ACL last year and has been seen back on the practice field. McCoy has made a number of preseason watch list include Jim Thorpe, Nagurski Trophy, Lott Impact Trophy, first-team all-american, and first-team all-sec.
McCoy is one of the best defensive backs in the country and has continued to turn heads with his elite play. He finished his sophomore season with 44 tackles, seven pass deflections, and four interceptions. He had one of his best games against Alabama, finishing with eight tackles, an interception, and a pass deflection.
Tennessee is expected to have one of the best defenses in college football next season and is expected to be a really good unit led by McCoy and Carter.