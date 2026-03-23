What Will Be the Tennessee Volunteers Toughest Road Game of the 2026 Football Season?

As the Tennessee Volunteers gear up for the 2026 college football season, which road environment will provide the team's biggest challenge?

The Tennessee Volunteers are diligently preparing for their 2026 college football season, as the team currently reports to spring practice. The Vols are looking to bounce back after a relatively disappointing year in 2025 and return to the College Football Playoff.

Achieving success will not be without challenges however, as the Vols are currently in the hunt for a new starting quarterback, are currently adjusting to new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, and are preparing for what will be their longest conference gauntlet to date, as the SEC adopts its nine-game conference schedule for the upcoming season.

Facing so many formidable opponents this year will of course, present a large task for Josh Huepel and his team and the Vols are sure to travel to some hostile environments. But which of these environments will provide the biggest challenge for Tennessee?

What Will Be Tennessee's Hardest Road Game in 2026?

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) hurdles Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's road schedule will provide a handful of unique opportunities for Tennessee. The Volunteers will begin their road schedule in week two when the team travels to Atlanta, Georgia to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Vols will be looking for their first victory over Tech in Bobby Dodd Stadium since the 1984 season.

Another opportunity the Vols will have is to earn their first win at Kyle Field when they face the Texas A&M Aggies on November 14th. This will likely be one of the Vols' more challenging road contests, given the size of the Aggies' stadium.

Other road contest the Vols will face this year include, traveling to Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Arkansas. Both the Gamecocks and Razorbacks were able to hand Tennessee shocking upsets in their last trips to their respective venues and the Vols will be looking to avoid more disastrous upsets this season.

While the 2026 schedule will come with some hefty challenges, the Vols have avoided some of their most daunting of road environments. The team will host Alabama this year, and will not play Georgia at all during the regular season. The Volunteers have not defeated Alabama or Georgia on the road in over a decade.

The Volunteers will begin their 2026 college footballs schedule on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts the Furman Paladins for their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game will be announced at a later date.