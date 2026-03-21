Tennessee Linebacker Ben Bolton Steps Away from the Program

Tennessee linebacker Ben Bolton is no longer with the program ahead of what would be his senior season. Bolton served as a rotational piece in the Volunteers' linebacker room with limited action in four seasons (one redshirt) with Tennessee.

No official reason has been released by either party as to why he is no longer with the team. All that is really known right now is that he left the team in February (according to VolQuest).

Bolton totaled 18 tackles last season with a career-high five coming in a win over New Mexico State. He also added two quarterback hustles to his resume, with one coming against Arkansas and the other coming in Tennessee’s bowl game against Illinois.

Coming out of high school, Bolton held double-digit Division One offers, but instead decided to walk on at Tennessee. During his senior season, he recorded 65 total tackles and two sacks.

What’s Next for Tennessee

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) spins away as Tennessee linebacker Ben Bolton (33) tries to make the tackle during an NCAA college football game on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without Bolton, Tennessee still has one of the best linebacker rooms in the entire country. That includes returners like Arion Carter, Edwin Spillman, Jaeden Harmon, Jaden Perlotte, Jordan Burns, Greer Short, Ryan Scott, and Edwin Spillman. Not only them, but Penn State transfer Amare Campbell will make a big impact, as well as freshman Brayden Rouse and TJ White.

Vols on SI’s Caleb Sisk predicted who the starting linebackers will be for the 2026 season, and more can be read about that and who he thinks will be the starters at every position by clicking here.

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