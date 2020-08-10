Volunteer Country
Look: UT Chancellor Meets With Football Team to Discuss Playing in 2020

Matthew Ray

Donde Plowman became the 9th Chancellor of the University of Tennessee on July 1st of 2019. Today, she joined her football team, in a time of crisis, if you will, to discuss the upcoming 2020 season.

All looked ready for a September 26th start after the SEC announced the two additional opponents each school would receive, but rumors and reports quickly started circulating over the weekend that football was on the verge of being cancelled for 2020.

Players started to speak up, and the potential formation of a player's union even started to surface, after a late-night Zoom call between Trevor Lawrence and twelve other prominent football players took place that led to a list of requirements being sent out by Lawrence last night.

Several of Tennessee's players joined in the #WEWANTTOPLAY movement, with Jarrett Guarantano being the first Vol to chime in.

Today, Plowman met with the team, according to her Twitter account, and she had this to say, "This afternoon, I met with our football team and staff to have an open conversation about playing football this fall. At the end of our discussion, I asked if they wanted to play football and the answer was a resounding YES."

She added in another tweet, "This group of student-athletes have worked hard to prepare for the season amidst detailed and strict healthy and safety protocols. I can’t wait to see them on the field in Neyland Stadium."

The voice for saving football and playing in the fall continue to grow as the day goes on, as the President has even joined in.

