College Football’s Biggest Stars are Working Towards Saving The Season

To say the state of college football is precarious at this point would be an understatement. Reports have gone from one extreme to the other and seem to vary by the minute. One thing is undeniable, and it is that the players want to play. We shared an article last night where Tennessee players joined in the #WEWANTTOPLAY movement, but now, overnight, things have escalated even more from some of college football's biggest stars. 

Trevor Lawrence fired the initial shots yesterday evening with a series of tweets stating his position on canceling the season. Lawrence started with, "I don't know about y'all, but we want to play."

Now, Lawrence and fellow stars from all across the nation held a meeting late Sunday night, and it appears a player's union could be on the horizon. Lawrence sent out a tweet with a photo of showing a list of 'demands.'

  • We all want to play football this season
  • Establish mandated health & safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences through the NCAA
    • Give players the opportunity to opt-out and respect their decision
    • Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not. 
    • Use our voices to establish open communications & trust between players and officials. Ultimately create a college football players association
    • Representative of the players of all Power 5 conferences. 

    Early this morning, ESPN's Dan Murphy wrote, "In less than four hours Sunday night, a dozen of some of the biggest stars in college football got together and plotted an unprecedented, unified request for a bigger voice in in their sport."

    Lawrence was reportedly joined by Justin Fields (Ohio State), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), Najee Harris (Alabama), Penei Sewell (Oregon), Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Dallas Hobbs (Washington State), Nick Ford (Utah), Johnny Johnson III (Oregon), and Hunter Reynolds (Michigan). 

    A group of collective voices, consisting of six players who project as potential first-round picks are doing all they can to save the college football season. 

    This morning, coaches have started to join the movement, with Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman leading the way. 

    An update on the status of the season is expected early this week. Continue to follow this story as it is updated with more information. 

