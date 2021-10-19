VFL John Kelly Signs with Browns

NFL's Week 6 action saw the Browns fall to the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 in Cleveland. In what was touted to be a tight game, especially with Cardinals HC missing due to testing positive for COVID-19, the Browns completely flopped offensively and defensively.

In large part, it was due to injuries. The Browns were already down star Nick Chubb due to a calf injury, and, coincidentally enough, Cleveland lost their other top back Kareem Hunt to a calf injury during the game, who was put on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The Browns are third in the NFL in rushing percentage, and now that both of their top backs are gone, some reserve players figure to be destined for larger roles, which could include VFL running back John Kelly.

The Browns officially elevated the VFL to the active 53-man roster on Tuesday, giving Kelly a chance to log his first NFL touch in two years. (See tweet below):

via Cleveland Browns Twitter

Cleveland will likely turn to D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton to handle the lion's share of the rushing duties, but the fact that Kelly got promoted to the active roster from the practice squad means the VFL could see some playing time.

Since coming into the league as a sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams, Kelly has only ran the ball 30 times for 83 yards with no scores, along with two catches for 27 yards. All of Kelly's NFL touches came in his rookie year with LA other than three, and the VFL has not logged an NFL touch since 2019.

However, that may change in the upcoming games, especially if Chubb and Hunt stay hurt making room for Kelly on the roster.

