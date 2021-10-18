Cleveland is third in the AFC North.

CINCINNATI — The Browns fell to 3-3 on the season after losing to the Cardinals 37-14 in Cleveland on Sunday.

They received more bad news on Monday morning. Running back Kareem Hunt is expected to go on injured reserve with a calf injury. The Browns star was injured in Sunday's loss.

Hunt will miss at least three games and could be out anywhere from 4-6 weeks according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Bengals play the Browns in Week 9 at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland won't have Hunt for that game.

The AFC North is one of the best divisions in football. Every team has a 3-3 record or better. Baltimore leads the way at 5-1. The Bengals aren't far behind at 4-2. They're followed by the Browns and the Steelers, who are both 3-3.

