VFL Standouts in NFL Week 12: Patterson and Jennings Roll

NFL Week 12 started with a bang on Thanksgiving, as the Bears barely beat the Lions on a last-second field goal, the Raiders upset the Cowboys in an overtime thriller, and the Bills looked like the Bills again with a 31-6 win over the Saints.

Sunday saw the continuation of an exciting week of football, with the Bucs besting the Colts in a nail biter, the 49ers winning a big game at home against Minnesota, and the Ravens beating division foe Cleveland on Sunday Night Football despite four Lamar Jackson interceptions.

In Week 12 action, a few VFLs stepped up for their teams in crucial ways, specifically Cordarrelle Patterson and Jauan Jennings.

WR Jauan Jennings, 49ers-

In Jennings' sophomore season, the VFL has seen limited action in a reserve role for the 49ers.

However, the former Volunteer made a crucial play for San Francisco against the Vikings just before halftime.

Jennings hauled in a four-yard touchdown from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to make it 14-14 18 seconds before the break. The VFL ran an out route and 'Jimmy G' hit him in the numbers just short of the goal line, but Jennings displayed impressive footwork to get across.

The 49ers would go on to beat the Vikings with an emphatic 34-26 win at home in a matchup that may have major playoff implications down the road.

Jennings finished his day against Minnesota with two catches for 24 yards and a score. The 24 yards marks a game-high for Jennings in his pro career, and the touchdown was his second of his career. Jennings first-career touchdown can be seen by clicking the hyperlink.

Jennings also saw three targets in the game, the most of he has seen in a game.

The VFL currently has seven catches on 12 targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Despite not having a snap share over 16% the first nine weeks of the season, he has seen at least 37% of the snaps in the past three games.

Jennings and the 49ers will look to make it four-in-a-row next week when they take on division foe Seattle in Lumen Field.

WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons-

Patterson sustained an injury in Week 10 against the Cowboys and only played 28% of the snaps, more than likely because the Falcons got blown out 43-3. Then, Patterson was held out Atlanta's Week 11 matchup against the Patriots, which was an ugly 25-0 loss.

The VFL made his return in Week 12, though, and continued his career year with another massive outing.

Patterson eclipsed the century mark on the ground for the second time in his career with 108 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. The 108 yard mark is a career-high for Patterson in a single game. His performance is also only the third time the VFL has had 100 yards receiving or rushing in a single game throughout his career.

Patterson's touchdowns are below.

Patterson tacked on 27 yards on two catches to his stat line in Atlanta's 21-14 win over Jacksonville on the road.

Before 2021, Patterson had zero multi-touchdown games on offense in his career. He already has three this year. The VFL also already has season-highs in receiving and rushing yards with 500 and 411, respectively. Patterson has never come close to having 1,000 total offensive yards in a season, and barring a major setback, the VFL will accomplish that feat this season.

Patterson has not only been the VFL MVP so far this year, but he has been the Falcons' offensive centerpiece. He leads Atlanta in rushing and is second in receiving yards to Kyle Pitts. Patterson also leads the Falcons position players in total touchdowns with nine.

KEY STAT

The Falcons are 5-1 when Patterson plays 40% or more of offensive snaps. They are 0-5 when Patterson gets below that mark.

To say Patterson is having a career year is an understatement. He is shattering all of his former personal bests and has been one of the NFL's most explosive players this season.

Patterson and the Falcons will look to remain in the thick of the playoff hunt with a win next week, but the reigning Super Bowl Champs in the Buccaneers stand in their way for Week 13.

To vote for Patterson in NFL Pro Bowl voting, click here.

Below is a list of all other VFLs and how they did in Week 12.

*Note* Players only included who were ACTIVE in NFL Week 12.

DE Derek Barnett, Eagles- Barnett tied season-highs with five total tackles and two tackles for loss in Philadelphia's 13-7 loss against division rival in the New York Giants.

WR Marquez Callaway, Saints- Callaway's three-game touchdown streak was snapped against the Bills on Thanksgiving. Callaway caught two balls for 24 yards in the Saints' 31-6 loss to Buffalo.

DB Justin Coleman, Dolphins- Coleman played one-third of defensive snaps for Miami but did not record a snap in the Dolphins' dominant 33-10 win over Carolina.

LS Morgan Cox, Titans- Cox snapped two punts, two extra points and a field goal attempt in Tennessee's 36-13 loss to the Patriots.

DT Malik Jackson, Browns- Jackson recorded two tackles in Cleveland's 16-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday Night Football

FB Jakob Johnson, Patriots- Johnson played 20% of offensive snaps and 46% of special teams snaps for New England in their 36-13 blowout win over Tennessee to take the lead in the AFC East with a 7-4 record.

DT Kahlil McKenzie, Ravens- McKenzie remains on Baltimore's 53-man roster but did not record a snap against the Browns on Sunday Night.

CB Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers- Moseley made four tackles in San Fran's 34-26 win over Minnesota.

P Michael Palardy, Dolphins- The VFL punter was called on for four punts in Miami's 33-10 win over Carolina. He booted his four kicks for a total of 162 yards, averaging 40.5 yards per punt.

WR Josh Palmer, Chargers- Palmer played a second season-high 42% of snaps in LA's disappointing 28-13 loss to the Broncos. The VFL had two grabs on two targets for 25 yards. Palmer has 15 catches on 20 targets for 168 yards and a touchdown.

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Lions- Reeves-Maybin recorded five tackles in the Lions' 16-13 loss to Chicago on Turkey Day.

CB Cameron Sutton, Steelers- Sutton made four tackles and played 100% of the snaps as a starting corner for Pittsburgh. The VFL also returned two punts for three yards in the Steelers' 41-10 blowout loss to the Bengals. It was the first game this season where Sutton has returned a punt.

DL Shy Tuttle, Saints- Tuttle made three tackles and played 41% of defensive snaps in New Orleans' 31-6 ugly loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving.

DE Darrell Taylor, Seahawks- Plays on Monday Night Football against the Washington Football Team. This article will be updated with Taylor's stats upon conclusion of MNF.

DE Kendal Vickers, Raiders- Vickers remains on the Raiders 53-man roster but did not see the field against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.