VFL Standouts in NFL Week 2

An in-depth look at some standout performances from former Vols in NFL Week 2

NFL Week 2 officially concluded with Monday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. While Week 1 was full of points and a few large point differentials, Week 2 featured more low-scoring, close games.

Now that the fat lady has sung for the second week of the 2021 NFL season, let's take a look at some VFL's who stood out in the pros this past week.

WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

While Patterson's Falcons ultimately did not come away with the win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champs, the VFL's finishing stat line is rather impressive. Whether it was in the passing game or on the ground, Patterson made his presence known with seven carries for 11 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 58 yards and another score. The game is Patterson's first multiple touchdown effort on offense since Week 17 of his rookie year, dating all the way back to a Vikings vs. Lions December 29 matchup in 2013.

'Flash' scored for the first time on an 11-yard rushing touchdown, as Patterson took the halfback toss from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, followed his blockers and glided his way into the end zone. The VFL's second score on the day came via the air, with No. 84 making an impressive one-handed catch towards the line of scrimmage and using his speed to cross the goal-line for a seven yard touchdown.

The Falcons Week 2 showing further indicates that Patterson will play a sizable role in new head coach Arthur Smith's offense, serving as a receiving option out of the backfield complimentary to lead back Mike Davis.

The first touchdown from the VFL on Sunday can be seen below:

via Atlanta Falcons Twitter

The second score from Patterson that brought his Falcons within a score of the Bucs late in the third quarter on Sunday can be seen below:

via Atlanta Falcons Twitter

WR Jauan Jennings, 49ers

In one of the closest games on Sunday, former Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings made quite the impact, scoring one of the 49ers' two touchdowns in the 17-11 win over the Eagles.

Coming into the game, the VFL had zero NFL catches, but that soon changed when Jennings made an 11-yard catch go for six in the second quarter to give San Francisco the lead. The play saw San Francisco's quarterback find the fairly open Jennings a couple of yards past the line of scrimmage, and No. 15 took care of the rest. Jennings finished the day with two catches for 17 yards and the score. While the stat line is not jaw-dropping, the touchdown Jennings scored loomed large in the 49ers' six-point victory over Philadelphia on the road.

Plenty of former Vols played in Week 2 action, but Jennings and Patterson were the only two to have really encouraging performances. A full list of VFL's in NFL Week 2 and their respective stat lines can be seen below:

DE Derek Barnett, Eagles— Recorded three tackles in loss to 49ers and played 64% of Eagles' defensive snaps

WR Marquez Callaway, Saints— Caught two of four targets for eight yards in blowout loss to the Panthers

DB Justin Coleman, Dolphins— Recorded three solo tackles in blowout loss to Bills

LS Morgan Cox, Titans— Snapped for four field goals, three extra points and three punts in overtime 33-30 win against the Seahawks

DT Malik Jackson, Browns— Finished with four tackles in 31-21 win against Texans

LB Alexander Johnson, Broncos— Played 95% of defensive snaps and recorded four tackles in win over Jaguars

FB Jakob Johnson, Patriots— Suited up and played a quarter of the offensive snaps for New England in 25-6 blowout win over the Jets

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints— Carried the ball eight times for five yards and added four catches for 25 yards in 26-7 loss against Carolina

P Michael Palardy, Dolphins— Punted five times for a total of 222 yards in 35-0 loss to Bills

WR Joshua Palmer, Chargers— Corralled two passes from Justin Herbert for a total of 21 yards in second NFL game and first NFL loss against Cowboys

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Lions— Responsible for two tackles in 35-17 loss to Packers on MNF

OG Trey Smith, Chiefs— Made SNF debut in 36-35 loss to Ravens. Played all of the Chiefs' offensive snaps as starter at right guard.

DB Cameron Sutton, Steelers— Combined for three tackles in loss to Raiders. Started at corner and played every defensive snap.

DE Darrell Taylor, Seahawks— After impressing in NFL debut in Week 1, Taylor only mustered one tackle in loss to Tennessee.

DL Shy Tuttle, Saints— Had two tackles in loss to Panthers. Played just over half of defensive snaps

Final accumulative Week 2 record for active VFL's: 5-12

Note: Only including VFL's who were active in NFL Week 2

