VFL Standouts in NFL Week 7

Last week saw four NFL clubs have their bye week, as the Falcons, Saints, 49ers and Jets all had a week to rest. That meant VFL stars Cordarrelle Patterson, Marquez Callaway, Alvin Kamara and Emmanuel Moseley were all absent, making for a down week when it comes to former Vols showing out in the pros, as Patterson and Kamara have especially stood out as VFLs in the NFL.

However, Week 7 is a different story. Patterson and the New Orleans Vols made their return to the field, and, surprise, Patterson and Kamara highlight 'VFL Standouts' yet again with their performances in Week 7.

RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

Coming off of last week's open week, the Falcons took on a Miami Dolphins squad who were coming off a loss in London in Week 6. Despite playing on the road, Atlanta moved to .500 on the season with a win over Miami, fending off a comeback attempt from Tua Tagovailoa and co.

One of the most significant pieces the Falcons incorporated into their gameplay to defeat the Dolphins was VFL Cordarrelle Patterson, yet again. Patterson continued his career year with an impressive 14 carries for 60 yards and a score stat line in Week 7. Patterson also added two catches for one yard in the win. The touchdown in Hard Rock Stadium led to CP making NFL history, which is explained in detail here.

The touchdown from 'Flash' can be seen below via Atlanta Falcons Twitter.

Following the big road win for his team, the VFL had a message for the Atlanta fanbase. (see below)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Lions

The Lions' special teams captain continues to make an impact on Detroit's defense. After recording a season-high in tackles last week, Reeves-Maybin topped it against the Rams.

The VFL made a total of nine tackles, five being solo, in his team's 28-19 loss against Los Angeles. Reeves-Maybin saw a season-high 72% of the defensive snaps along with 20% of the snaps on special teams.

Although the Clarksville, Tennessee native has made a name for himself in the pros due to his special teams production, No. 44 is gradually becoming an integral part of Detroit's defense as well.

Reeves-Maybin's Lions will host the struggling Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday in a game that could see Detroit secure its first win on the season.

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints

In saving the best performance for last, Kamara yet again serves as a spotlight in this week's 'VFL Standouts.'

Typically, Kamara's game stats and some highlights would be enter the piece here, and while that holds true, there is something far more significant to note about AK's performance on Monday Night Football.

Kamara caught and ran his way into the NFL record books with his MNF performance, eclipsing 3,000 career receiving yards. The feat joins his 3,759 career rushing yards to officially make the VFL the fastest player to reach 3,000 career rushing and receiving yards, doing it in 66 games, four less than the previous record of Roger Craig's 70 games. Read more about Kamara's historic start to his career in this in-depth article.

Kamara finished the night with 10 catches for 128 yards and a score while adding 20 carries for 51 yards. The VFL's 179 total yards on MNF are the most in a single game Kamara has had since his Week 3 performance against the Packers in 2020. Kamara's 30 touches are also the second-most he has had in a single game in his career, one away from his career-high of 31 touches in a September 23, 2018 overtime win over the Falcons.

Kamara's touchdown, his team's lone score from the Saints' 13-10 win over the Seahawks on the road, can be viewed below:

Kamara and the rest of the Saints will return to New Orleans for a Week 8 date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to determine who will take the division lead early halfway through the season.

A list of all the remaining active VFL's performances in NFL Week 7 is below.

VFL UPDATE:

–––Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson landed on injured reserve after exiting the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Raiders with an injury. The Broncos announced that the VFL suffered a torn pectoral. The Tennessee product finishes his fourth year with 32 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery, three passes defended and two tackles for loss. The Gainesville, Georgia native will look to come back in 2022 for his age 31 season healthy and ready to play at a high level once again, as Johnson had a strong 2021 campaign brewing before suffering the torn peck.–––

DE Derek Barnett, Eagles- Fifth-year VFL recorded five total tackles, two solo, in the 33-22 loss against Las Vegas.

WR Marquez Callaway, Saints- Corralled three passes from Jameis Winston for 32 yards in the Saints 13-10 win over Seattle on MNF.

DB Justin Coleman, Dolphins- Coleman saw 0% of the defensive snaps for the first time this season. The VFL was on the field for 32% of special teams snaps and did not record a statistic in Miami's 30-28 loss to the Falcons.

P Dustin Colquitt, Falcons- Colquitt was called on for three punts in Atlanta's 30-28 win, booting his trio of punts for a total of 126 yards, his longest being 50, while also landing one inside the 20

LS Morgan Cox, Titans- Cox snapped two field goals, two punts and three extra points in the 27-3 upset blowout win over the Chiefs.

DT Malik Jackson, Browns- Jackson tacked on two more tackles to his season total of 16 while also adding a QB hit in the Browns' 17-14 win over Denver.

WR Jauan Jennings, 49ers- Jennings saw two targets in his team's loss on Sunday night but did not record a catch.

FB Jakob Johnson, Patriots- Johnson saw the most action he has all season in New England's 54-13 win over the Jets, as the VFL recorded his first offensive statistic all season in catching both his targets for 32 yards. The third-year fullback also played 37% of the offensive snaps and 52% of special teams snaps, both being second-highest on the season behind last week's 35-29 loss to Dallas.

RB John Kelly, Browns- Carried the ball two times for 13 yards on Thursday Night Football's 17-14 Browns win over the Broncos. Saw the field for one other offensive snap and one special teams snap.

CB Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers- Moseley had a solid Sunday Night Football performance in the 49ers' 30-18 loss to Indianapolis, racking up three tackles, and was credited with four passes defended.

P Michael Palardy, Dolphins- The second VFL punter on this list sent three punts for a total of 154 yards in Miami's loss, averaging 51.3 yards per punt with no touchbacks and landed one inside the 20.

OG Trey Smith, Chiefs- Smith played 100% of Kansas City's offensive snaps at right guard for the seventh straight week in the Chiefs' 27-3 loss to Tennessee.

DE Darrell Taylor, Seahawks- After a scary scene in Pittsburgh in Week 6's Sunday Night Football game between the Seahawks and the Steelers that saw Taylor get carted off the field, the VFL sat out against the Saints on Monday Night Football. According to a report from ESPN's Brady Henderson, the good news is that Taylor did not sustain a significant injury and is 'progressing well.' The Tennessee product had a chance to play against New Orleans but was ruled out during pre-game.

DL Shy Tuttle, Saints- Tuttle Recorded one tackle against the Seahawks on Monday night's victory in Seattle.

NOTE: Stats provided by Tennessee Athletics Communications

Final active VFL Record from NFL Week 7: 9-7

