Vols Fans Set to Invade Ohio Stadium in Tennessee vs Ohio State
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night inside Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, and they are expected to have quite a bit of Vols fans' support during the contest.
According to reports, Tennessee fans are set to invade Ohio Stadium Saturday night. There has been quite an upheaval on social media amongst the Vols fanbase, they've even gone as far as to change the name of Ohio Stadium to "Neyland North" on Apple maps.
Now, according to an interview with StubHub and Knox News, Volunteer fans have flooded their website, purchasing the bulk of the tickets this weekend.
“Though the inter-state matchup between Notre Dame and Indiana is leading sales on StubHub, it’s Tennessee at Ohio State that has sold the most tickets, with Vols fans purchasing more tickets than those from the home team,” Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub told Knox news.
This report comes shortly after ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, a former QB at Ohio State is in disbelief of the story, "Can you imagine? Now, they get 3,500 [tickets]. What's Ohio Stadium these days? Over 100,000," said Herbstreit this week on Pardon My Take. "You get basically three percent of the stadium is going to be in orange. You believe them? They may be getting 30,000 people in there? No way."
