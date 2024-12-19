Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Tight End Miles Kitselman Could Possibly Return

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman has hope for another year of eligibility.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) with the touchdown during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) with the touchdown during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee may have a returning player who was previously out of eligibility but now has hope after new developments. Former Alabama transfer tight end Miles Kitselman is hopeful for another year in the Orange and White after Vanderbilt Diego Pavia was granted an extra season of eligibility due to playing junior college football.

Kitselman has totaled 21 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. He has been the best tight end statistically for the Vols.

The tight end rook currently includes Kitselman, Ethan Davis who has three seasons left of eligibility, and Holden Staes who will return for his final season next season. Tennessee will also be adding Jack VanDorselaer and DaSaahn Brame who are both four-star incoming freshmen.

Tennessee could also find a few more players gaining eligibility including Jamal Wallace.

This story will continue to develop as Kitselman shows hope for another big orange season.

