Kirk Herbstreit Says Tennessee Fans Won't Take Over Ohio State's Stadium
The college football playoff officially starts this weekend and Ohio State vs Tennessee is the final game of the weekend. There has been a massive build up to the games but perhaps no other playoff game has sparked a bit of rivalry as much as this one has.
Tennessee and Ohio State fans have been going back and forth ever since they found out they were playing one another. Tennessee fans have gone as far as to change Ohio State's stadium name on Google Maps to "Neyland North". On top of that, there has also been some talk of Tennessee having a good number of fans show up on Saturday, reports of even 30,000 Volunteers fans being there, but one Ohio State alumnus does not think that will happen.
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave his thoughts on the potential of Tennessee fans showing up in droves on Saturday and he said, "Can you imagine? Now, they get 3,500 [tickets]. What's Ohio Stadium these days? Over 100,000," said Herbstreit this week on Pardon My Take. "You get basically three percent of the stadium is going to be in orange. You believe them? They may be getting 30,000 people in there? No way."
One thing that is for sure is it won't be hard to spot all of the Tennessee fans who made the trip up to Columbus for the game considering the color scheme they will be rocking.
