Tennessee Transfer Linebacker Announces Commitment to Mississippi State
Tennessee linebacker Jalen Smith has announced his transfer to Mississippi State.
In this story:
Tennessee had one of their linebackers enter the portal earlier in the process and that player has now announced where he is going next. Jalen Smith announced on Thursday that he has committed to Mississippi State and will play for the Bulldogs next season. Smith was part of the 2023 recruiting class for Tennessee and has spent the last two seasons with the Volunteers.
Smith served as a reserve the last two seasons as he appeared in five games as a true freshman and then appeared in a multitude of games this past season. Over his two-year career at Tennessee, he had 38 total tackles and two tackles for loss.
Tennessee Volunteers Transfer Portal:
- Nathan Leacock, WR
- Chas Nimrod, WR
- Jordan Matthews, DB (Transferring to Vanderbilt)
- Jalen Smith, LB (Transferring to Miss State)
- Kaleb Webb, WR
- Luke Shouse, TE
- Khalifa Keith, RB
- Vysen Lang, OL
- Cameron Seldon, RB
- Ryan Damron, QB
