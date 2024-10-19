Vols QB Nico Iamaleava Exits Alabama Game With Injury
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava would get injured in the second quarter. Iamaleava would move out of the pocket and attempt to make a throw to Dylan Sampson before being taken down and slammed hard. Iamaleava would look to be nearly folded in half falling forward and slamming down extremely hard. He would stay down on the field in pain.
Iamaleava is currently backed up by Gaston Moore who is a super senior and true freshman Jake Merklinger who was a four-star recruit from Savannah, Georgia.
Iamaleava would grab for his back and move gingerly to the sidelines. It is unclear how big of an injury this is moving forward but one thing that is for certain is Vols’ fans and players are holding their breath for the red-shirt freshman.
Iamaleava would warm up on sideline after Moore's first pass would be picked off by Malachi Moore who was back deep playing safety for the Crimson Tide.
Tennessee hasn’t had a QB injury since 2022 when star QB Hendon Hooker went down with an ACL Tear.
