    • November 8, 2021
    Watch: Atlanta Falcons Release Feature on VFL Cordarrelle Patterson

    VFL Cordarrelle Patterson is having a career year. Watch the Atlanta Falcons' feature on what motivates the VFL to continue playing
    In his ninth year, VFL Cordarrelle Patterson is having a career year. The Falcons RB/WR hybrid is third in all-purpose yards in the NFL and is on pace to shatter all of his season highs. 

    Patterson has become the Falcons' offensive centerpiece in his first year with Atlanta, as he leads the team in rushing yards with 278 and is second in receiving yards with 459. 

    With Patterson being a vital part of Atlanta's success every week, the Falcons' Twitter page released a feature on the VFL ahead of their Week nine matchup, focusing on what motivates him.

    (See video below)

    The Falcons won their Week nine matchup against the New Orleans Saints, bringing them to a 4-4 record and putting them in playoff contention. 

    (See tweet below)

    In the game, Patterson led the team in receiving with six grabs for 126 yards and had 10 yards on the ground off of nine carries. 

    Patterson and the Falcons will look to make it two wins in a row when they face an NFC heavyweight in the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. 

    For more on how Patterson made NFL history this season, click here

    For more on Patterson's season as a whole, click here

