Watch: Boo Carter And Jermod McCoy Stomp On Inflatable Alligator Following Florida Game Victory

Boo Carter and Jermod McCoy get the last laugh as they celebrate the victory over Florida in trolling fashion.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) carries a deflated gator after defeating Florida during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) carries a deflated gator after defeating Florida during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As if the Tennessee Volunteers celebration couldn’t get much better, it did.

Cornerback Jermod McCoy and true freshman defensive back Boo Carter were celebrating the Tennessee win as the Vols defeated the Florida Gators in overtime 23-17. McCoy would walk around with an inflatable Alligator taunting the Florida program and eventually throw the Gator down for Boo Carter to stomp on it.

Tennessee is now 7-4 against the Gators at home in the past 11 home games and on a two game home winning streak against Florida. Josh Heupel has won two games against Florida which is better than any head coach since Phillip Fulmer.

Tennessee is set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide next week in what is set to be a huge matchup for the Vols as their playoff hopes are still alive. The Vols will likely need to at least split the Alabama and Georgia games to be able to make it while defeating the remainder of their opponents. Tennessee and Alabama will kick-off at 3:30 ET.

Below is the video that surfaced during post-game of Carter and McCoy trolling the Florida fan-base.

